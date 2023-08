Rice exports up 11.91% since Jan 1

Farmers plant rice in a paddy field in Wachirabarami district, Phichit province. (Photo: Sitthipoj Kebui)

Thailand's rice exports from January to Aug 29 rose 11.91% from the same period a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

Thailand exported 5.29 million metric tonnes of rice in that period.

Rice, palm oil, sugarcane and coffee crops have received lower-than-usual rainfall in Southeast Asia, with Indonesia and Thailand the worst hit.