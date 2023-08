Factory output falls 4.43%

Construction work at the third-phase development of Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in mid-2023. (Photo: Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand)

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in July dropped 4.43% from a year earlier, the Industry Ministry said on Thursday, as exports declined amid sluggish global demand.

The figure compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 4.0% in July. Output shrank a 5.24% in June.