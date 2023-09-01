Bangchak closes deal to purchase Esso

An Esso petrol station on Rama IV Road in Bangkok is pictured in this photo taken on August 29, 2023, prior to the merger with Bangchak Corporation. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) has announced the closure of the deal to purchase Esso Thailand Limited from ExxonMobil Asia Holdings Pte.

The transaction, valued at 22.6 billion baht, was completed yesterday through the purchase of 65.99% of shares at a price of 9.89 baht per share. The move significantly enhances BCP's asset portfolio, comprising refineries, fuel logistics, retail and land.

In a bid to consolidate ownership, Bangchak on Tuesday announced a buyout of the remaining 34.01% of shares via a tender offer from investors in the Stock Exchange of Thailand at 9.89 baht per share.

The purchase is scheduled to take place between Sept 8 and Oct 12, with estimated spending of 11.65 billion baht.

The deal to acquire the entirety of Esso Thailand is valued at 34.25 billion baht. This comprises the purchase from ExxonMobil Asia Holdings for 22.6 billion baht and the 11.65 billion for the tender offer.

"New development of an oil refinery complex similar to that of Esso Thailand is estimated to cost more than US$3 billion, excluding oil stations, crude and refined oil, and time value of the brand," said Chaiwat Kovavisarach, chief executive and president of BCP.

In support of the acquisition, Bangkok Bank Plc on Tuesday signed a 32-billion-baht loan contract to facilitate the deal, while the remaining 23 billion is to come from Bangchak's cash on hand.

Following the completion of the tender offer process, Mr Chaiwat said the renaming of Esso to Bangchak is planned for November.

This transition will extend to locally owned and operated oil stations, providing them the choice to align with the Bangchak brand or shift to other oil brands, he said.

Mr Chaiwat shows the purchase agreement worth 22.6 billion baht.

"This acquisition marks a significant stride towards bolstering energy security while aligning with our long-term strategy for sustainable and affordable energy. I believe this transaction heralds the commencement of a new and promising chapter for both BCP and Thailand," said Mr Chaiwat.

He said once the transaction is completed, it will enlarge BCP's capacity from 174,000 barrels per day (BPD) to 294,000 BPD.

Esso's oil pumps at 832 service stations are projected to amalgamate with BCP's existing 1,361 units, resulting in a total of 2,193 units as of yesterday.

According to Mr Chaiwat, Bangchak stands to gain not only from a supplementary refining portfolio that enhances fuel supply security and optionality, but also from an expanded network of service stations across the country, enabling a more comprehensive customer service.

The potential for significant synergies will be created through cost optimisation that will trim down to 2-3 billion baht per year, he said.

The exchange of knowledge and technology will enhance its employee skills and capabilities, which should strengthen delivery of customer experiences and prepare Bangchak for a move towards energy transition, said Mr Chaiwat.

As part of the transaction, ExxonMobil retains the finished lubricant and chemical marketing businesses.