Rice exports poised to reach 8m tonnes

Sacks of rice are stored at a rice mill in Kalasin province.

Rice exports are projected to reach 8 million tonnes this year as targeted after shipments through Aug 29 tallied 5.29 million tonnes, up 11.9% year-on-year, according to the chief of the Department of Foreign Trade.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, director-general of the department, said on Thursday the increase in rice exports is consistent with concerns about the drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon, India's ban on non-basmati white rice exports, the decline in China's rice production, the eagerness of several countries to import rice to ensure food security, and a competitively valued baht.

"Given rice export trends, shipments are anticipated to continue increasing as demand rises for Thai rice. Several countries have expressed an interest in purchasing Thai rice, particularly the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan," he said.

"The Philippines is the latest country to contact us about buying Thai rice, with a deal likely to be finalised in September, while Indonesia and Malaysia have also shown an interest. Japan confirmed it will import Thai rice while seeking assurances about quality and compliance with its standards."

According to Mr Ronnarong, during recent trips to strengthen trade relations with the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan, the department bolstered confidence that Thailand is a reliable rice exporter, with sufficient grain supply and capable export activities.

"We can confirm India's ban on exporting non-basmati white rice will not affect Thailand's rice exports," he said.

"Anyone can still buy rice from Thailand as usual."

Mr Ronnarong said India's ban, which started on July 20, has affected the global rice market, causing prices to spike.

However, he does not anticipate a rice shortage as India still permits exports to countries that buy Indian rice for food security.

For example, Singapore recently contacted India to purchase 110,000 tonnes of white rice and India's government approved the sale on Aug 29.

Bhutan requested 90,000 tonnes of rice, of which 79,000 tonnes were sold, while Mauritius asked for 14,000 tonnes, all of which were sold.

Several other countries have also reached out to buy rice from India, according to Mr Ronnarong.

"Thailand has an opportunity to increase exports as many countries are interested in our grains and the price trend is improving. The price of 5% white rice as of Aug 29 was quoted at US$620 per tonne, up from $574 per tonne year-on-year. This is a significant increase from an average of $437 a tonne for the entire year of 2022," he said.