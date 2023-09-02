Government recommended to emphasise rice strategies

Farmers harvest rice in the fields. Mr Chookiat says irrigation systems must be developed or else rice exports could deteriorate.

The new administration is being urged to refrain from any practices or schemes that interfere with rice market prices, allowing the market to operate naturally.

Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said shippers want the new government to focus on rice production strategies, with an emphasis on developing new rice varieties established by the previous administration.

"This is crucial for the future of Thai rice," he said. "Following roadshows and discussions with customers in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, we found they are very concerned about prices. Efforts to reduce costs for farmers, increase yield and develop soft-textured rice varieties that align with market demand are paramount. Other exporting nations have made significant progress in R&D, resulting in rice strains that are competitive with Thai rice."

According to Mr Chookiat, the government must also develop irrigation systems, such as canals and reservoirs, because without action Thailand's rice exports could deteriorate.

He said during a recent meeting with wholesalers in Malaysia, they told him they did not buy Thai hom mali rice because it loses its fragrance after the initial part of the season. In addition, the variety can only be grown once a year.

In contrast, Vietnam's fragrant rice can be grown multiple times over three months, resulting in a consistent supply of aromatic rice, said Mr Chookiat.

"The government should avoid market price interference as it could stunt the market. If assistance to farmers is necessary, it should focus on harvest cost subsidies and the development of new rice varieties with cultivation periods of less than 120 days, potentially even 100 days," he said.

Nipon Puapongsakorn, a distinguished fellow at Thailand Development Research Institute, said market intervention in terms of pricing or rice pledging should be avoided, unlike in previous administrations.

If a support policy is needed, rice prices should not be set excessively high and the price support should be provided with conditions attached, he said.

"A price guarantee scheme is okay, but it should come with conditions such as requiring participating farmers to take care of the environment through practices such as alternate wet and dry methods because of water scarcity, regenerative agriculture techniques, the adoption of new technology, and avoidance of burning," said Mr Nipon.

He urged the new government to review policies and triple farmers' income within three years, saying this could prove challenging based on constraints farmers face in adapting to and accepting new technologies. The average yield for hom mali rice in the northeastern region is 370 kilogrammes per rai. Increasing the yield to 600 kg per rai might take up to five years, said Mr Nipon.

He said globally it usually takes farmers around 10 years to fully adopt new technologies.

"The challenge remains how to effectively accelerate this adoption in less than 10 years, especially for small-scale farmers. Tripling income by increasing yield to 1,000 kg per rai is difficult. In the central region, where the yield is 800 kg per rai, increasing it to 1,600 kg per rai is difficult because farmers lack new technologies," said Mr Nipon.