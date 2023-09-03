Bangkok governor seeks support for transnational company hub

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt outlines his performance over his first year as governor during a presentation at City Hall in June. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt plans to seek government support to promote the capital as a hub for transnational companies in order to boost economic growth.

Mr Chadchart said on Sunday that the policy should be in line with government policies because it would boost the urban economy and create jobs.

"A city is a labour market. People live in urban areas because there are jobs. To create jobs, we must attract international companies to Bangkok. The arrival of quality companies will create jobs. Benefits will also reach rental room owners, taxi drivers, restauranteurs and farmers," the Bangkok governor said.

He said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration regularly met foreign investors, foreign businesspeople and expatriates to discuss their wants and needs. "This shows that the BMA focuses on catering to investors," Mr Chadchart said.

"We have a plan to create a one-stop service centre to serve foreign investors and film-making crews. I would like the chance to discuss its potential to attract income to Bangkok with the government," the governor said.

"Bangkok is now a very good place to live. There are many positive factors including affordable locations for offices, international schools and hospitals that can serve transnational company personnel."