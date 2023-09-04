Clear path needed as satellites retired

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry is asking for cooperation from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to set a clear direction following the expiry of the Thaicom 4 satellite's engineering lifespan in 2024, allowing the satellite to fall out of the 119.5° East orbit slot.

The move is to ensure a smooth transition as Thaicom 4 is retired.

Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, chairman of the NBTC board, said outgoing DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn recently held discussions with the telecom regulator on several topics related to their joint responsibilities.

In the past, satellite operator Thaicom operated the Thaicom 4 broadband satellite and Thaicom 6 broadcasting satellite under a concession granted by the ministry.

Thaicom 4 operates in an orbital slot at 119.5° East and Thaicom 6 at 78.5° East. Thaicom 6's engineering lifespan is slated to end in 2029. The ownership and related assets of the two satellites were transferred to the ministry after Thaicom's 30-year concession ended in September 2021.

The National Digital Economy and Society Commission assigned state enterprise National Telecom (NT) to operate and manage Thaicom 4 and Thaicom 6 to provide seamless service to the satellites' existing clients.

NT hired Thaicom to run both satellites throughout their lifespans to ensure a smooth transition of operations after the concessions expire. NT sent its engineers and operations staff to be trained by Thaicom.

The state enterprise still outsources to Thaicom to operate the satellite control system.

Dr Sarana said Mr Chaiwut informed him that NT is not keen to fully operate Thaicom 4 as it incurs losses of around 90 million baht per year from the cost of operating these satellites.

Dr Sarana said Thaicom would handle the transition, serving existing customers after the expiry of the Thaicom 4 satellite, in line with the NBTC auction's condition for the winning bidder for the rights to the 119.5° E orbital slot.

Thaicom also wants to maintain the existing customer base and migrate them to its new planned satellites that will be positioned in the 119.5° E orbital slot.

"Thaicom can rent a foreign satellite and move it to the 119.5° E orbit as it waits for its new satellites to be sent to orbit," he said.

In January, NBTC held the country's first auction of satellite orbit slots, offering five packages. The five packages of orbit slots comprised 50.5° East and 51° E with a starting price of 374 million baht; 78.5° E with a reserve price of 360 million baht; 119.5° E and 120° E with a reserve price of 397 million baht; 126° E with a reserve price of 8.6 million baht; and 142° E with a reserve price of 189 million baht.

Space Tech Innovation (STI), a subsidiary of Thaicom, won the second package for 380 million baht and the third package for 417 million baht. NT won the fourth package for 9.07 million baht.

Thaicom's board of directors recently approved STI investment in three satellites for the orbital slot of 119.5° E with a total outlay of roughly 15 billion baht.

Two of the satellites are scheduled to launch in late 2024, with the third one expected to launch in early 2027.

Construction of the satellites for the 119.5° E slot is targeted for completion before the end of the engineering lifespan of the Thaicom 4 satellite.