Collaboration key to future of farming

Mr Poonpong says addressing the challenges arising from climate change requires preparedness and collaboration among government agencies, private sector entities, and the public.

The government and private sector are being urged to speed up efforts to tackle the impact of climate change, now that the challenges have had a negative impact on the economy, including a decline in farmers' income because of lower production.

These challenges also affect foreign investment, bringing about higher inflation and a higher cost of living, affecting the export of agricultural products and food, according to the latest study by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office under the Commerce Ministry.

The government and private sector are advised to address these challenges by promoting smart agriculture, utilising technology, encouraging drought-resistant crops with high per-acre yields, accelerating organic farming, establishing growing zones and focusing on environment-friendly production practices. These measures aim to enhance competitiveness and resilience.

"The office has recently conducted a study on the impact of climate change on the economy and it was found that global climate change, though occurring slowly, has wide-ranging effects. Climate change has led to rising global temperatures, increased sea levels, frequent disasters, flooding and droughts. These trends are likely to exacerbate economic disparities in Thailand, particularly affecting low-income groups that heavily rely on agriculture for their livelihoods," said Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office.

According to Mr Poonpong, the changing global climate has directly affected the income of farmers, with many experiencing losses due to crop damage and reduced yields caused by natural disasters and volatile weather patterns.

If farming in any particular year encounters recurring natural disasters, some farmers may need to borrow to finance their planting in the new season, with the hope of bringing profits from the sale of their produce to repay the loan.

Alternatively, some might have to sell their assets, resulting in a decrease in their wealth. This situation places a significant debt burden on farmers, making it difficult for them to escape the debt cycle. It becomes a challenging issue of inequality, necessitating government assistance to alleviate the damage caused, he said.

Furthermore, according to Mr Poonpong, climate-related challenges have influenced the decisions of foreign investors. In 2011, Thailand faced a major flood disaster, which affected the industrial production sector. Industrial production in the fourth quarter of 2011 contracted by 21.8% compared to the same period the previous year due to production disruptions and logistics issues.

Some industries that are vulnerable to natural disasters, such as the electronics manufacturing sector, made decisions to relocate or expand their production bases to nearby countries to mitigate risks.

Meanwhile, frequently recurring droughts in Thailand discouraged semiconductor manufacturers from considering Thailand as a production hub, as this industry relies heavily on water. The risk diversification by foreign investors during that period led to a decline in labour demand in Thailand and missed investment opportunities, resulting in income loss and exacerbating inequality.

Mr Poonpong said addressing the challenges arising from climate change requires preparedness and collaboration among government agencies, private sector entities and the public. Encouraging farmers to adopt technology, such as smart farming and precision farming, is essential to optimising water use and reducing water consumption in agriculture.

In order to ensure effective water usage in agriculture, the government will play a significant role in providing financial support to farmers and educating them about technology adoption in farming.