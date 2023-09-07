JKN shares plunge as debt holders demand payment

Ms Jakkaphong insisted bond repayment rescheduling "shall not be considered as an event of default" in the filing.

Shares of JKN Global Group plummeted by more than 8% on Wednesday after representatives of the company's debenture holders demanded cross-defaults from the SET-listed owner of Miss Universe Organization (MUO) to repay debts within 30 days.

In a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), JKN said it received letters from Asia Plus Securities (ASPS) and Daol Securities (Thailand), both of which are representatives of the company's six tranches of debentures.

In a letter dated Sept 4, ASPS said it required JKN to pay the total outstanding principal plus interest for JKN239A debenture within a specific period, after the company defaulted on payment of the debentures due last Thursday.

JKN, which bought MUO for US$20 million last year, informed the SET last Wednesday it could not fully pay 610 million baht worth of bond principal and interest due on Sept 1.

The company called a meeting of bondholders later this month to seek their approval for the payment delay.

In another letter, ASPS noted a cross-default of JKN246A debentures.

"The company is required to clarify relevant solutions to the debenture holder representative by Sept 8 and proceed with such action within 30 days from Sept 1," said the filing.

Daol Securities also inquired about solutions for the default of the JKN239A debenture, and notified a cross-default on JKN243A, JKN24OA, JKN24NA, JKN252A, and JKN255A debentures.

In a filing, JKN chief executive and managing director Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip insisted bond repayment rescheduling "shall not be considered a default".

The company plans to convene a debenture holders' meeting for JKN239A debentures on Sept 27 to consider a debt repayment plan.

In addition, the company plans to hold a debenture holders' meeting for the other debentures within the period specified by the contracts.

"The prospective meetings are intended to seek waivers for default, to ensure that any associated events will not be considered a default, and to seek waivers for exercising of rights to call for immediate debt repayment of relevant debentures, or call default," Ms Jakkaphong said.

The company confirms its commitment to complete repayment of both principal and interest attached to all debentures, she said.