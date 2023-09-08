New minister pledges to prioritise cost of living, prices

Mr Phumtham, the new commerce minister, centre, on his first day in office at the Commerce Ministry. He says the ministry will adhere to the policies dictated by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Phumtham Wechayachai, the newly appointed commerce minister, has pledged to address the cost of living and ensure product prices are in line with production costs as his top priorities.

In addition, he wants to accelerate initiatives aimed at discovering new export markets and ramp up trade negotiations to enhance opportunities for Thai shipments.

Speaking on his first day in office, Mr Phumtham said he would adhere to the urgent policies spelled out by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, noting that any issues affecting the public will be addressed immediately, especially regarding the cost of living and product prices.

The ministry wants to ensure product prices move in line with the cost of living, allowing both the public and entrepreneurs to prosper, he said.

Given Thailand's tepid export sector, which has contracted this year, Mr Phumtham said an urgent effort is needed to seek new export markets.

Commercial counsellors stationed overseas must collaborate and expedite trade negotiations with various countries that offer potential to improve export opportunities, he said.

According to the latest ministry data, Thai exports dropped for a 10th consecutive month in July, dipping below the forecast because of a steep reduction in global commodity prices attributed to the conflict in Ukraine last year, which subsequently led to a substantial deceleration in export values associated with these commodities.

The situation was exacerbated by stricter monetary policies and greater stringency in financial institutions' lending practices, resulting in a slowdown in consumer spending, according to the ministry.

In addition, China's sluggish recovery has dented domestic consumption as business confidence declines, said the ministry.

The customs-cleared value of Thai exports fell by 6.2% year-on-year in July to US$22.1 billion, while imports contracted by 11.1% to $24.1 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.97 billion.

For the first seven months of the year, exports decreased by 5.5% to $163 billion, while imports dropped by 4.7% to $172 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $8.28 billion.

On the subject of agriculture, Mr Phumtham did not provide a definitive answer on whether the pledging scheme would be reintroduced, noting only that all policies related to agricultural products would be assessed based on their suitability.

As for trade-related regulations that still pose obstacles, he said the issue would be raised for discussion at a joint meeting between senior ministry officials on Sept 14.

In a related development, Mr Phumtham said the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme is a significant initiative the government plans to implement.

The scheme will not only stimulate the economy, but also transform the country towards a digital economy by using blockchain technology, allowing people to learn and use electronic systems and technology nationwide, he said.