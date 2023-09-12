Trading value stays low on Thai bourse

Stock prices are displayed on an electronic board at a securities brokerage. The Stock Exchange of Thailand index rose for six straight days in August, after the new government was formed on Aug 23. Pornprom Satrabhaya

Although the Thai stock market index rebounded last month as the new government took office, the average trading value remained low on both the main and secondary bourses on continued worries over the US interest rate policy and the slowing Chinese economy.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index rose for six straight days in August to 1,576.67 points, hitting its peak since the general election on May 14, 2023, after the new government was formed on Aug 23 and climbed from the year's trough at 1,466.93 points.

However, average daily trading value on the SET and the Market for Alternative Investment was 58.5 billion baht in August, down 21.1% from the same period last year. Foreign investors sold a net amount of 14.7 billion baht, SET senior executive vice-president Soraphol Tulayasathien said on Monday.

The average daily trading value in the first eight months was 57.9 billion baht with foreign investors being sellers for the seventh straight month. However, foreign investors accounted for the highest proportion of trading value for the 16th consecutive month, Mr Soraphol added.

A speech by the chairman of the Federal Reserve in Jackson Hole at the end of last month signalled that the central bank has maintained its long-term inflation target of 2%, down from the current 3.2%, while the US economy and the labour market continues to slow down more slowly than expected. "This makes investors expect to see the Fed maintain interest rates at 5.25-5.50% until the end of this year," said Mr Soraphol.

In addition, investors are concerned about the slowdown of the Chinese economy. Especially in the real estate sector, some large companies have signalled that they have liquidity problems, causing overall investor sentiment in the global market to be negative, he noted.

Meanwhile, the National Economic and Social Development Council stated that Thailand's economic growth slowed to 1.8% in the second quarter from 2.6% three months earlier, mainly due to an export slump.

According to Mr Soraphol, the SET's forward price-earnings (P/E) ratio was below the average in the past, and this extended local individual and institutional investors' net buying for a seventh-consecutive month.

Nonetheless, the Thai stock exchange's forward P/E ratio was at 17.4 times at the end of last month, above Asian stock markets' average of 12.9 times. The historical P/E ratio stood at 23.8 times, exceeding Asian stock markets' average of 13.4 times.

The dividend yield ratio at the end of August 2023 was 2.99%, below Asian stock markets' average of 3.55%.

At the end of August 2023, industry groups that outperformed SET when compared with the end of last year comprised technology, financials, consumer products and services.

Thailand Futures Exchange's (TFEX) daily trading volume averaged 528,209 contracts in August, up 11.2% from the previous month, largely due to the increase in trading volume of SET50 Index Futures and Single Stock Futures. For the first eight months, TFEX's average daily trading volume declined by 0.9% year-on-year.