FTI seeks concrete plans, not vows

Mr Srettha delivers the policy statement to parliament during the second day of a session on the Pheu Thai-led coalition government's policies. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The policy statement delivered by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to parliament requires a clearer direction, with more concrete plans to deal with the energy price structure, not just a promise to reduce prices, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

During the two-day parliamentary debate on the Pheu Thai-led coalition government's policies, which ended on Tuesday, Mr Srettha stressed the need to prescribe cures, including the 10,000-baht digital handout and reduced energy prices, to heal the "sick person" of Thailand, which has yet to recover from various economic ills.

The FTI is focusing on energy bills, especially oil and electricity prices, as they affect both businesses and households.

"We want to see the how-to on these issues. The government cannot simply get the job done by reducing power bills. It has to clarify how to restructure energy prices," said Montri Mahaplerkpong, vice-chairman of the FTI.

The business sector has previously called on the government to consider making changes to the energy price structure in order to reduce electricity prices.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI, said it is good to see the government's fresh attempts to reduce oil and electricity prices, but these can work only in the short term and are not sustainable.

Without a serious look into flaws in the national energy price structure, costly electricity and oil will return, he said.

A sustainable energy price structure has levels that enable Thai businesses to better compete with other countries, said Mr Kriengkrai. There is no need to frequently adjust energy prices, he said.

Cars queue up at a PTT petrol station. The FTI is interested in the energy issue, especially oil and electricity prices, as they affect both businesses and households. Chanat Katanyu

The FTI is studying energy prices and plans to propose short-term and long-term solutions to the government, along with other measures to cope with economic issues and support the 45 industries under the FTI, said Mr Kriengkrai.

The proposals are scheduled to be completed early next month.

"After we compile our proposals, we will have a talk with Mr Srettha on our ideas," he said.

Energy prices are an urgent issue as global oil prices tend to increase, while the baht's value may depreciate, said Mr Kriengkrai, leading to higher oil prices in Thailand in the cool season.

The FTI on Tuesday reported the Thailand Industry Sentiment Index decreased for the second consecutive month to 91.3 points in August, down from 92.3 points in July, attributed to the global economic slowdown, weak purchasing power of key trading partners such as the US, Europe and China, and the uneven Thai economic recovery.