Govt plans to sell up to B272bn of bonds next month

A bank employee gathers Thai baht notes at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok. (Photo: Reuters)

The government plans to sell up to 272 billion baht (US$7.5 billion) of government bonds in the October-December period, according to market sources who attended a Finance Ministry meeting with industry participants.

The figures were confirmed by three sources with knowledge of the bond plan who were participants in a virtual meeting that took place on Tuesday.

The Finance Ministry's Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) earlier on Wednesday did not provide details but said a schedule for bond auctions would be released next week.

The PDMO on Tuesday discussed the borrowing plan with primary dealers and other market participants, according to people with knowledge of the plans. The government is aiming for a broader and more flexible plan than in previous years, which may fuel concerns about a heavier bond pipeline when new public projects come online, they added.