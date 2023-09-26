BDMS Wellness Clinic forges tie-up to tap wellness tourism

BDMS Wellness Clinic, a subsidiary of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Plc, has partnered with Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort to tap into the wellness tourism market.

Tanupol Virunhagarun, chief executive of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, said the partnership is meant to provide health programmes catering to the global wellness tourism trend.

"We aim to build a healthy community, with a team of knowledgeable and skilled medical professionals and cutting-edge medical technology with the vision of becoming a leading 'Preventive and Wellness Clinic' in Asia," Dr Tanupol said.

He said the clinic recognises market opportunities arising from the current global trend in wellness-focused healthcare, which emphasises holistic well-being encompassing both physical and mental health.

Dr Tanupol said Thailand is prepared in various aspects to become a hub for the wellness industry, while benefitting from government policies aimed at stimulating the tourism sector, especially in the realm of wellness tourism.

"The government is working to grow the sector by implementing measures such as preparing a 90-day visa-free policy for targeted tourist segments," he said.

"Furthermore, significant initiatives like the Andaman Wellness Corridor have been introduced to bolster the economy and the tourism sector as a whole. This includes fostering the growth of health and wellness tourism businesses to a greater extent."

Dan Smith, general manager of Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, said that in the light of the promising outlook for the wellness industry, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort is making preparations by partnering with BDMS Wellness Clinic to enhance its healthcare services.

This includes offering distinctive amenities and a range of health programmes for tourists and guests, such as flotation therapy, personalised spa treatments, and nutritional and high-quality sleep consultations.

Pichaporn Thanapongsathorn, assistant director of BDMS Wellness Clinic and director for business development division, said the wellness retreat aims to seamlessly blend health and relaxation, catering to individuals with diverse lifestyles who are interested in both travel and wellness.

BDMS wellness retreat has also developed programmes focused on post-operative care, equipped with comprehensive tools, said Dr Pichaporn.