PRO-Thailand Network: Leading the ‘Game Changer’ in Post-Consumer Packaging for a Sustainable Future

Thailand generates a substantial amount of waste, a significant portion of which is plastic. The environmental ramifications of this are concerning. Post-consumer packaging waste poses threats to both land and aquatic ecosystems, as well as to wildlife. The primary obstacles to recycling include a lack of awareness, insufficient infrastructure, and limited demand for recycled materials. However, numerous initiatives aim to increase the recycling rate, with the private sector also playing an active role. One notable initiative is the PRO-Thailand Network (Packaging Recovery Organisation Thailand Network), which represents a collaborative effort among the government, industry, and civil society.

The PRO-Thailand Network stands as a beacon of hope for a greener tomorrow. As advocates of sustainable recycling, packaging management, and a circular economy for post-consumer packaging, the network galvanises industries into proactive action. With its strategic initiatives and emphasis on collaboration, the network is setting the gold standard for environmental progress.

In light of escalating environmental concerns, the PRO-Thailand Network advocates for eco-friendly packaging under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) concept and addresses the ecological consequences of improperly treated packaging materials.

A Manifesto for Change

Established in 2019, the PRO-Thailand Network embodies the ambitious vision of seven industry titans: Coca-Cola (Thailand) Ltd., Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Tetra Pak (Thailand) Ltd., ThaiNamthip Corporation Ltd., Nestlé (Thai) Ltd., Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Co., Ltd., and SIG Combibloc Ltd.

Leading the charge, these corporations are currently targeting the increased collection of three types of post-consumer packaging for recycling: PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottles, UBC (Used Beverage Carton), and MLP (Multilayer Plastic Packaging) for recovery.

A Vision for a Regenerative Tomorrow

The network's mission envisions a future in which Thailand leads in regenerative practices. In the realm of environmental concerns, global businesses are fervently pursuing sustainable packaging solutions, with recycled PET bottles ("rPET”) emerging as a pivotal driver of sustainability in the beverage industry. Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co., Ltd., notes, “Suntory PepsiCo Thailand conducts business while taking care of Thai society and the environment under the corporate value of ‘Growing for Good’. We strive for Sustainable Packaging Management, starting with eco-design of packaging, promoting waste segregation and collection for bottle-to-bottle recycling with the aim to maximise the use of recycled PET in our products. Joining the PRO-Thailand Network is a crucial step toward delivering our commitment by playing a significant role in protecting the environment through increasing collection for recycling, enhancing Thailand's recycling infrastructure, and developing the optimum EPR model, which paves the way for the circular economy in Thailand.”

“Nestlé has a vision that none of our packaging ends up in landfill or as litter. We have made good progress on design our packaging for recycling, reduce the use of virgin plastic and use recycled plastic, rPET, to make bottles and achieves a closed-loop of packaging. At the same time it is important that we drive sustainable packaging recovery infrastructure in Thailand. By joining PRO - Thailand Network, we are able to leverage collaboration and expertise from both the public and private sectors to make a meaningful impact. The PRO membership has enabled us to accelerate collection of PET bottles for recycling, hence achieving a circular economy. At the same time, Nestlé and our partners have gained insights to help framing a system for recycling in Thailand,” affirms Naritta Vipulyasekha, Business Executive Officer (Waters), Indochina of Nestlé (Thai) Ltd.

A Strategy Forged Through Collaboration

Thailand faces significant waste challenges due to inadequately managed post-consumer packaging. Even though local authorities handle 100% waste collection, over half ends up in landfills, exacerbated by the absence of regulations governing the sorting of recyclable materials. The PRO-Thailand Network, leveraging the globally recognised efficiency of PRO in the EPR system, has introduced initiatives such as the "Pull-Push-Communicate" strategy. This strategy further provides tools and facilities to support aggregators and collectors, aiming to enhance recycling rates.

"Tetra Pak commits to reaching net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in our own operations by 2030, and we have the ambition to extend this to the entire value chain by 2050. One of our main focal points is to develop sustainable recycling value chains. Joining the PRO-Thailand Network represents a significant step toward forging a sustainable ecosystem for carton collection and recycling. For the first time, it has established the purchase of post-consumer beverage cartons in partnership with recyclers, the Informal Waste Picker (Saleng) Association, and Wongpanit Group. This collaborative approach puts us on the right path to achieve our ambition," states Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai, Managing Director of Tetra Pak (Thailand) Ltd.

“Sustainability is at the very core of everything SIG does and it is on a journey to become net positive. One of our sustainability roadmap commitments is Resource+, which means that SIG will lead the way towards designing a fully circular packaging system. We partner with stakeholders to support increased collection and recycling of beverage cartons. Joining PRO-Thailand Network enables more efficient collection across the packaging value chain, which will contribute to creating a circular economy in Thailand. As a packaging manufacturer, we continuously develop low-impact packaging solutions designed to be fully recyclable. This approach will create an overall positive impact, ensuring our used packaging flows back into the material streams," discloses Vatcharapong Ungsrisawasdi, Director of Market Area - Thailand and CLM at SIG Combibloc Ltd.

As one of Thailand’s leading beverage manufacturers for more than 64 years, ThaiNamthip has consistently emphasised the importance of end-to-end packaging management as part of its social and environmental commitments. Ignace Corthouts, President of ThaiNamthip Corp., Ltd. confirms, “We are committed to ongoing packaging innovation to ensure the sustainable use of materials. We actively work to enhance packaging collection and promote waste segregation at the source, and we collaborate closely with our partners to reintegrate these materials into the recycling system, with a shared goal of advancing packaging circularity in Thailand. We believe that the PRO-Thailand Network, which implements the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) concept for managing post-consumer materials, will lead change and bring a positive impact to the Thai environment and society, and we are proud to be part of the driving force behind the organisation."

Shaping the Future, Together

Brand owners, product manufacturers, and importers play crucial roles in advancing packaging management while minimising their environmental footprint. Every stakeholder must be fully engaged in EPR initiatives, taking complete responsibility for their packaging throughout the lifecycle and advocating for a circular economy approach.

Coca-Cola is at the forefront of this advancement. Victor Wong, General Manager of Coca-Cola (Thailand) Limited, highlights, "At Coca-Cola, we recognise our responsibility to help solve the complex plastic waste challenges facing our planet and society. Through our ambitious global strategy called 'World Without Waste,' we are seeking to drive systemic change and advance a circular economy. Our global goal is to help collect and recycle every bottle and can we sell by 2030. We believe that collaboration is essential to make this happen, and that’s why we are proud to be one of the founding members of the PRO-Thailand Network. I firmly believe that the work of the PRO-Thailand Network will deliver impact across the country as we collaborate to advance a circular economy for our packaging materials."

Sudipto Mozumdar, General Manager for Indochina Food – Thailand and Vietnam at Pepsi-Cola (Thai) Trading Co., Ltd., points out, "PepsiCo aims to make our value chain circular and inclusive to address global challenges. Our vision is a world where packaging never becomes waste, and our strategy is based on three inter-connected pillars: reduce, recycle, and reinvent. PepsiCo Thailand is strongly committed to collecting post-consumer flexible & multilayer plastic (MLP) packaging and putting them through the upcycling process to create valuable products (like chairs and desks for schools with needs). We actively engage with industries and governments worldwide to develop useful guidance on EPR programs, to build a circular economy. Actively working with the business partners to establish a voluntary PRO program, we can enhance a more efficient collection and a holistic partnership to drive significant positive change."

By joining the PRO-Thailand Network, companies of all sizes can collaborate effectively with packaging value chain partners to refine operational practices. As industry trailblazers, the time is ripe for unity in reshaping the ecological landscape towards a circular economy and a sustainable planet.

Reference from: https://www.facebook.com/prothailandnetwork