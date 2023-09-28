TPCH eyes overseas portfolio

A 9-megawatt biomass-fired power plant in Nakhon Sawan, operated by TPCH. TPC Power Holding

SET-listed TPC Power Holding (TPCH), the renewable power generation arm of construction firm Thai Polycons Plc, is adjusting its investment portfolio by focusing more on overseas business expansion, with Laos picked as the first investment destination.

The company aims to have overseas earnings make up 65% of total revenue, with the rest coming from the domestic market, by 2026.

TPCH announced it plans to sell four power plants, with combined power generation capacity of 33 megawatts, to raise funds for investment abroad.

The company expects to earn at least 1.2 billion baht from the sales, using the funds to support its investment projects in Indochina, said Kanoktip Chanpalangsri, chairman of TPCH's executive board.

In May, TPCH bought a 40% share in Maekhong Power Co for US$12.5 million.

Maekhong Power Co is developing a solar farm in Laos with a capacity of 100MW. The facility will sell electricity solely in Laos.

TPCH looks forward to making new investments in Cambodia and Vietnam, which may require a new fundraising plan, said Ms Kanoktip.

Domestically, TPCH's power generation capacity totals 125MW.

Cherdsak Wattanawijitkul, managing director of TPCH, said part of the money from the sales of the four assets will go to repay short-term debt worth between 700 and 800 million baht.

The company said earlier it expects revenue to grow by 30-40% in 2023, from 2.7 billion baht last year.

The main source of earnings is the Pracharat Biomass Mae Lan power plant, which started commercial operation on June 1.

The facility, located in Mae Lan district in the southern province of Pattani, supplies 2.85MW of electricity to the state grid under contracts with the Provincial Electricity Authority.

The company is paid 3.88 baht per kilowatt-hour (unit) for a feed-in tariff if power usage is less than 80%.

Higher power consumption causes the rate to rise to 5.25 baht per unit.