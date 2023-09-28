KKP Dime set to double assets to B10bn

KKP Dime Securities, a unit of Kiatnakin Phatra Bank, aims to double the size of its assets under management (AUM) to 10 billion baht next year, though the target could prove elusive if the government decides to collect tax from overseas investment, say executives.

Chief executive Kampol Jantavibool said the company wants to grow its AUM to 6 billion baht by year-end with more than 600,000 customers, rising to 10 billion baht in 2024 with 800,000 customers.

KKP Dime has been operating for about a year and has total AUM of 5 billion baht.

The company provides various investment instruments for foreign stocks via an app called "Dime!". The service targets mass market retail investors under the concept that everyone can invest by using a small sum of money.

For the total AUM target next year, 3 billion baht is expected to be in Thai stocks with 100,000 clients. Pending approval from the Bank of Thailand, the firm plans to allow clients to invest in gold in the first quarter of 2024 by requiring a minimum investment of only 100 baht, said Mr Kampol.

"We are targeting investment products in markets other than the US, such as Vietnam and Hong Kong. The plan could be affected as the government is considering collecting tax on foreign investments," he said.

Mr Kampol said if the government goes ahead with the plan, overseas investment by Thais could decline significantly.

"People will think more carefully before making overseas investments, particularly small investors. We are awaiting clarity from the Finance Ministry regarding this policy before launching additional products in other markets," he said.

People can invest overseas through foreign investment funds, which are not taxed in the government's proposed levy. However, investors have to pay an annual fee of 1.5% to mutual funds for such investment.

"With the Dime platform, investors can trade US stocks directly without any fee for the first investment transaction of each month. This is an incentive for investors to have discipline with their savings every month," Mr Kampol said.

"The announcement from the Revenue Department on tax collection for overseas investment did not provide details, but we hope it would be fair to all investors and not complicated. If not, the government could be eliminating an investment option for small investors."