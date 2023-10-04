BKI expects to list new holding company

Bangkok Insurance (BKI) has established BKIH, a holding company that is expected to replace BKI on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to increase flexibility for business expansion to become a tech insurance company.

BKIH will be listed on the SET in the second quarter of next year, while BKI will be delisted from the exchange, said chief executive Apisit Anantanatarat.

"New challenges have continued to emerge as the financial business context changes significantly. As a result, the lifestyles and behaviours of consumers are changing rapidly," he said.

BKI has a plan to create sustainable and strategic growth, adapting to changing industry conditions and competition by investing both in Thailand and abroad to grow the business exponentially, said Mr Apisit.

Apart from the insurance business, he said the holding company will play a role in setting policy, supervising and managing the business group in line with the overall strategy, as well as managing investments in new businesses that create sustainable benefits in all sectors.

For future business operations after restructuring, Mr Apisit said the company plans to conduct business through two groups, with the main business remaining insurance.

With combined assets of at least 75% of BKIH's total assets, the main business would comprise non-life insurance in Thailand, insurance businesses in other countries, and other businesses related to insurance, he said.

Other non-insurance businesses would make up the remaining 25% of BKIH's total assets. The holding company will consider investing in businesses that are likely to promote the insurance business, as well as businesses that will benefit their investors and consumers, said Mr Apisit.

"BKIH is studying businesses with the potential to strengthen the insurance segment, such as investing in the development of technology platforms and innovations in the insurance industry to offer products and services that meet the needs of diverse consumer groups in the digital age," he said.

The company scheduled an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on Friday to consider the restructuring plan. BKIH plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for further consideration of the listing, said Mr Apisit.

Following SEC approval, BKIH will start the process of making a tender offer to purchase all of BKI's shares on the SET, he said.

Under the plan, BKIH will issue new ordinary shares in exchange for ordinary shares of BKI at a rate equal to one ordinary share of BKI for one ordinary share of BKIH, said Mr Apisit, with the process expected to occur during the second quarter of 2024.

After the tender offer is completed, BKI plans to delist the company's shares, with BKIH shares listed on the SET the same day. This transaction will be completed in the same quarter, he said.