Push for promotion in target markets

The government is being urged to accelerate promotion of trade activities in target markets, facilitate exports through e-commerce channels, enhance Thailand's soft power, and expedite free trade negotiations and economic cooperation agreements as the outlook for exports is dim.

According to Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC), the export sector faces several risk factors including the global economic slowdown, particularly in vital trading partners such as Europe and China; a low level of manufacturing activities worldwide; escalating raw material costs, including surging oil prices based on supply constraints; and unpredictable weather patterns worldwide that affect production and drive up costs for agricultural and food products.

"The chances of matching the previous year's performance are very slim. We are striving for the smallest possible contraction this year, but there is a high possibility of a 1.5% decline," he said.

Mr Chaichan said for exports to match last year's growth level or be flat this year, during the last four months of this year Thailand has to tally average monthly exports of US$25 billion, which is highly unlikely.

To achieve a decline of only -1%, average monthly exports need to be $24.2 billion, he said.

The most probable scenario is a decline of -1.5%, which would require average monthly exports of $23.8 billion, said Mr Chaichan.

The TNSC yesterday downgraded its export forecast for this year to a contraction of 1.5% from 1%, citing weak global demand.

The cut came despite exports unexpectedly bouncing back to growth for the first time in 11 months in August, supported by improved signals from the global manufacturing sector, positive consumer spending and an expanding service sector among trading partners.

The growth was bolstered by the promotion of clean energy policies and higher demand for technological products, while the relative depreciation of the baht also had a positive influence on exports, according to the Commerce Ministry.

The customs-cleared value of exports rose by 2.6% year-on-year in August to $24.3 billion, while imports contracted by 12.8% to $23.9 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $360 million. For the first eight months of this year, exports fell by 4.5% year-on-year to $188 billion, while imports decreased by 5.7% to $196 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $7.92 billion.