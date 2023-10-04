Oil Fuel Fund facing losses of B100bn

Petrol nozzles sit ready for use at a Bangchak station in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government's effort to keep the domestic diesel price below 30 baht a litre until December will cause a loss of almost 100 billion baht for the Oil Fuel Fund, says the Oil Fuel Fund Office (Offo).

The calculation estimates the global diesel price will rise during the cold season when energy demand usually increases, said Wisak Watanasap, director of the Offo.

Global diesel prices tallied US$116.7 a barrel on average from August to September, 2022.

The price peaked at $176 per barrel in 2022 when the war between Russia and Ukraine erupted.

The Offo is spending money from the fund to subsidise the diesel price at 8.02 baht per litre and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at 9.2 baht per kilogramme.

The office collects a levy worth between 0.81 and 9.38 baht per litre from gasoline and gasohol users to support the fund.

The levy collection, amounting to 153 million baht a day, is less than the 573 million baht in subsidies used to cap the retail prices of diesel and LPG.

As of Oct 3, the fund ran a loss of 62 billion baht, an increase from 49 billion before the general election in May, said Mr Wisak.

Last year, amidst the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, the loss totalled 130 billion baht.

The increasing financial burden caused the Offo to request loans worth several billion baht from commercial banks.

The diesel price reduction is among the urgent policies of the Srettha Thavisin cabinet, which resolved at its first meeting to impose a new diesel price from Sept 20.

The government wants to reduce the energy cost for motorists and manufacturers who use diesel as their main fuel.

To keep the domestic diesel price at 29.94 baht, the government needs to cut the diesel excise tax to 3.67 baht per litre, down from 5.99 baht per litre, in addition to spending money from the fund to subsidise the retail price.

Mr Wisak said the Offo is monitoring factors that will affect global crude oil prices, which include foreign exchange rates, interest rates, demand for oil from China and the control of oil supply by Opec.