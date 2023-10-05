NT, AIS endorse equipment rental pact

Mr Somchai, left, and Col Sanphachai. The partnership between AIS and NT aims to enhance and expand their 4G/5G wireless broadband capabilities. (Photo supplied)

National Telecom (NT) and Advanced Info Service (AIS) have signed a telecom equipment rental agreement for NT's 700-megahertz spectrum and an agreement on nationwide network roaming, with the aim of enhancing and expanding their 4G/5G wireless broadband capabilities.

The move came after the board of National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) granted permission to state telecom enterprise NT in August to transfer the rights to use its 10MHz bandwidth on the 700MHz spectrum to AIS subsidiary AWN, said NT president Col Sanphachai Huvanandana.

NT was formed through the merger of state telecom agencies TOT and CAT Telecom. Prior to the merger, CAT Telecom secured 20MHz on the 700MHz spectrum bandwidth for upload and download in an NBTC auction in 2020.

AIS and NT entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding NT's 700MHz bandwidth last year.

According to the latest agreement, AWN will establish a 4G/5G network on the 700MHz spectrum with a total of 13,500 base stations within two years. This network will be used by NT to provide mobile phone services, including a 4G and 5G service, to its customers throughout the term of NT's 700MHz licence, which expires on March 31, 2036.

The collaboration is based on the concept of infrastructure sharing, which aims to reduce redundant investments in 5G network and maximise the capacity use of spectrum.

Col Sanphachai said NT can effectively economise on infrastructure investment, ensuring continuous mobile phone service provision in the long run on 700MHz. The partnership also enhances NT's opportunities in the 5G mobile phone business, in line with its 5G business plan previously approved by the cabinet.

The proposed network on the 700MHz spectrum can currently serve more than 2 million of NT's customers, with the potential to expand to 4 million in the future.

Furthermore, NT has an agreement with AIS for seamless cross-network services across all frequency spectrums. This ensures that its customers can access high-quality 4G/5G mobile phone services across all areas, he added.

Somchai Lertsutiwong, chief executive of AIS, said AIS supports NT in every aspect, be it global-level technology or maintaining network quality through their team of skilled engineers.

The collaboration also yields a total bandwidth of 40MHz (upload and download) that AIS could utilise to operate a mobile service. This would enable the efficient expansion of 5G coverage to remote provinces and high-rise urban areas, greatly enhancing efficiency.

Moreover, by amalgamating the company's previously allocated spectrum across various ranges such as 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2600MHz, and 26 gigahertz, totalling 1460MHz, customers and businesses of all kinds will reap the benefits of comprehensive network coverage.

A telecom veteran, who requested anonymity, said these latest AIS-NT agreements pertaining to the 700MHz spectrum will boost both companies' capabilities over the long term.

Before the latest agreements with NT, AIS held 30MHz of bandwidth of upload and download (15x2 MHz) on the 700MHz range, while its main rivals True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) each held 20MHz.

True and DTAC already merged into a single company called True Corporation. The entity holds a combined 40MHz of bandwidth on the 700MHz range. Without its partnership with NT, AIS would only hold 30Mhz of bandwidth, 10Mhz less than its rival.