'Mission to Space' drive underway

CP Foods unveils 'Thai Food - Mission to Space' at Sustainability Expo 2023 to advance sustainable global food security. The event is being held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center until Sunday.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CP Foods) has launched its "Thai Food - Mission to Space" campaign at the Sustainability Expo 2023.

Chief executive Prasit Boondoungprasert said the company is partnering with well-known foundations for the campaign, which is a response to global food safety and security challenges.

"We are leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure that our processes are in line with Nasa's rigorous space safety criteria. This emphasises Thailand's prominent position as a leading chicken exporter on the global stage," he said.

Thailand is the world's fourth-largest chicken exporter and boasts space-level safety certifications, which not only bolsters the country's economy but also uplifts the production chain, from the supply chain to the farmers, according to CP Foods.

"The company is devoted to sustainable development, which is evident in our integration of technology and innovation for enhanced production efficiency, as well as our reliance on renewable energy," said Mr Prasit.

"CP Foods also emphasises social and environmental care."

The campaign is in the "Better Me" section of the expo on the G floor.

Distinguished personalities such as Dr Sumet Tantivejkul of the Chaipattana Foundation, Thanphuying Putrie Viravaidya from the Mae Fah Luang Foundation, and the main coordinator, Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, presided at the CP Foods display during the inauguration of the campaign.

The expo continues at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center until Oct 8, featuring more than 300 speakers from 500 sustainable ventures, solidifying its reputation as Asean's top sustainability summit.