Srettha asks FTI for help with plans

Assistance sought to prepare agricultural sector and industry for drought next year

Mr Kriengkrai, second right, presents an eight-point proposal to Mr Srettha during their meeting on ways to strengthen Thai industries.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says he wants assistance from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) to draft measures to cope with the drought that threatens to affect Thai agriculture and factories next year, especially those located in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Better water management is listed in an eight-point proposal the federation presented to Mr Srettha yesterday during talks with FTI executives on ways to strengthen the country's industries.

The premier is concerned about the prospects for drought caused by El Niño weather patterns and climate change, which could deal a blow to investment and the country's economic development, said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI, after the meeting.

If farmland has a severe scarcity of water, agribusiness and particularly food processing factories would bear the brunt, with food exports also suffering, said Mr Kriengkrai.

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry earlier expressed concern over El Niño, which is expected to start causing an impact from next month.

El Niño is a cyclical phenomenon that causes ocean warming in the tropical Pacific, bringing drought to many countries and rainfall and flooding to others.

Mr Srettha asked the FTI to draft action plans for the eight-point proposal, covering solutions for the short, middle and long term.

The prime minister also wants to know what kind of government support businesses need the most.

Mr Kriengkrai expects the action plans to be finished by next week for submission to Mr Srettha.

The eight-point proposal aims to improve Thailand's competitiveness, driving the country's GDP growth to 5% a year while also coping with global warming through the utilisation of bio-, circular and green (BCG) economic development.

Declared as a national agenda item by the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, the BCG model encourages manufacturers to adopt technologies that can add value to their products and minimise the environmental impact at the same time.

The proposal also asks the government to support the development of S-curve industries, including electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing.

According to the FTI, Mr Srettha is aware of the need to adopt electric mobility technology, but he is concerned about the impact on firms involved in internal combustion engine (ICE)-related businesses.

"The prime minister said the authorities need to help ICE businesses, which employ more than 600,000 people," said Mr Kriengkrai.

"Japan, which invests in ICE technology, is Thailand's old friend, helping the country develop its auto industry for decades."