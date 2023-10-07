Spending uptick forecast during vegetarian festival

Vendors in Talat Noi offer a variety of dishes and snacks with a Thai-Chinese twist during last year's vegetarian festival.

This year's annual vegetarian festival, scheduled to run from Oct 15-23, is expected to generate spending of 44.6 billion baht, the highest level in 10 years and a 5.5% increase over the level of spending recorded last year.

Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), attributed the anticipated increase in spending during the festival to greater consumer confidence in the economy.

"Both individuals and entrepreneurs are bullish about the improved economic conditions, partly related to the government's economic stimulus measures, while most of the entrepreneurs surveyed believe the Thai economy this year should grow by around 2.5% to 3%."

Based on the university's survey on spending during the festival, which gathered the opinions of 1,280 respondents nationwide, 39.4% are planning to follow a vegetarian diet.

Among the reasons for not observing a vegetarian diet during the festival were high food prices, a lack of intention and a poor economy.

Some 77.9% plan to follow a vegetarian diet for only a few meals as the prices of vegetarian food and ingredients are expected to rise.

For those expecting to follow a vegetarian diet, average spending this year is estimated to be 4,587 baht per person, up from 4,185 baht per person year-on-year, excluding travel and expenses in other provinces.

In a related development, the Internal Trade Department yesterday reported the prices of most fresh vegetables remain stable, even though many areas of the country have been affected by heavy rainfall and floods.

According to Udom Srisomsong, deputy director-general of the department, the prices of most fresh vegetables have not changed, although some items slightly increased because of heavy rainfall and flooding.

Mr Udom said important production areas have not been damaged, ensuring a continuous supply of vegetables to the market.

He said the department will monitor the situation as the vegetarian festival is fast approaching.

If any areas have high prices or a shortage of vegetables, the department is ready to coordinate to distribute vegetables from unaffected sources to mitigate the impact on consumers, said Mr Udom.