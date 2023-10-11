Ministry to stem imports of subpar items

People browse handheld battery fans at the Samphanthawongse market in Bangkok. Ms Pimphattra plans to crack down on imported, cheap, substandard goods. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Industry Ministry is stepping up efforts to stop the influx of cheap substandard goods into Thailand over the next six months to protect local industries and consumers.

The move follows a report that these products are affecting Thai entrepreneurs in many industries as well as consumers, said Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul.

She did not elaborate on which countries importers bought the goods from, saying broadly they were from "neighbouring countries".

Ms Pimphattra instructed the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) to work with the Customs Department to inspect the quality of imported goods, especially those under the supervision of the TISI.

"We set a target to remove all substandard products from the domestic market within six months," she said.

There are 143 products overseen by the TISI that will be examined and certified to ensure they meet quality and safety standards, said Wanchai Phanomchai, acting secretary-general of the TISI.

In addition to stricter regulation of imported goods, the institute will also tighten inspection of products, both sold in the market and through online platforms, he said.

Importers who continue to bring in substandard goods are subject to a maximum jail term of two years and/or a fine of up to 2 million baht, according to the TISI.

Domestic traders found guilty of selling these goods can face a prison term of up to six months and/or a maximum fine of 500,000 baht.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) previously called on authorities to deal with the influx of cheap Chinese goods by protecting local businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Many SMEs are struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic and a liquidity shortage. They need protection from the market being flooded by imported substandard goods, said the FTI.

The federation stressed measures against substandard goods should be a focus of Ms Pimphattra's tenure.

The minister vowed on her first day in office on Sept 7 that she would offer better support to SMEs and promote a new electric vehicle incentive package to draw more foreign investment.