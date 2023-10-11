Economic recovery intact, financial conditions tight - central bank

People buy plants, furniture, decors and garden items at a home and garden fair, held at Bitec Bangna. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Financial conditions in Thailand tightened but were still supportive of an ongoing economic recovery, minutes of the Bank of Thailand's (BoT) monetary policy meeting on Sept 27 showed on Wednesday.

The committee would take into account the growth and inflation outlook, including upside risks from government economic policies when deliberating monetary policy going forward.

On Sept 27, the BoT's policy committee unexpectedly voted unanimously to increase the one-day repurchase rate by a quarter point to 2.50%, the highest in a decade, saying economic growth and inflation should pick up next year.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has been hobbled by slackening global growth, led by its main trading partner China, and falling investor confidence due to a protracted period without a government following the May 14 general election.

Thailand's economy grew 1.8% in the April-June period on the year and 0.2% on the quarter, sharply slowing from the previous three months.

The central bank cut its 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.8% from 3.6% projected earlier but raised its 2024 growth outlook to 4.4% from 3.8%. Last year's growth was 2.6%.