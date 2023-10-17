Bid to accommodate Blue Flag online

Rice for sale at a Thong Fah (Blue Flag) outlet.

The Internal Trade Department is planning talks with food delivery platform operators to facilitate the inclusion of Thong Fah (Blue Flag) outlets, which sell food at affordable prices, on their online platforms, providing consumers with a way to save on their daily food costs.

According to Internal Trade Department's director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam, to comply with the government's policy to reduce costs and increase income, the department intends to promote Thong Fah outlets that are ready to sell food via online channels.

This initiative aims to provide alternative food options so the public can save on their daily expenses.

"We are scheduled to talk with food delivery platforms such as Grab, Lineman, Robinhood and others soon to determine how to help promote this initiative, beginning with Thong Fah food outlets ready for delivery within the Bangkok area," he said.

Currently, more than 4,000 Thong Fah food outlets are being supported by the Commerce Ministry nationwide.

According to Mr Wattanasak, as a part of the government's Quick Win policy to reduce expenses, increase income and expand business opportunities, the department is collaborating with various oil companies such as PT, PTT, Bangchak, Esso and Shell to set up salespoints at their petrol stations.

The salespoints will offer agricultural products, fruits, handicrafts and products reflecting local wisdom to improve distribution channels and increase income for the communities producing them.

The focus will be on areas located within communities or on major routes to enhance the efficiency of product distribution.

On Oct 2, under the government's Quick Win policy to reduce expenses, increase income and expand business opportunities, 288 business operators agreed to reduce the prices of their goods and services covering 151,676 items across the country for three months until Dec 31.

Participating businesses comprise 88 manufacturers of essential consumer goods; 83 distributors, modern trade malls, local shopping malls and home decoration and equipment stores; 110 service providers such as hospitals and car service centres; 110 logistics companies; and seven online platforms.

These products are categorised into three groups: food and beverages, including processed food, rice, seasonings and beverages (3,058 items with a maximum discount of 87%); essentials such as daily necessities, electrical appliances, home decoration, tools, medicines and medical supplies (8,290 items with a maximum discount of 80%); and agricultural inputs, including fertilisers, agricultural chemicals and animal feed (198 items with a maximum discount of 40%).

The service categories are divided into three groups: medical services (140,000 items with a maximum discount of 20%); car maintenance and repair services (123 items with a maximum discount of 50%); and logistics and courier services (seven items with a maximum discount of 69%).

The price cuts are expected to help reduce the cost of living by 2-3 billion baht and stimulate spending, driving the economy in the crucial late-year period.