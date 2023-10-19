DES Ministry signs pact with China

Digital economy development among areas highlighted at Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

The Alibaba Netpreneur Masterclass is one of the initiatives developed by the Chinese e-commerce giant to train more people worldwide for the digital economy. (Photo: Alibaba)

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with China on greater collaboration to promote the digital economy.

The signing with China’s National Data Bureau took place after a delegation led by DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong participated in a forum on the digital economy at the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

The purpose of the agreement is to foster development of the digital economy between Thailand and China, with a focus on digitising various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing and services.

In addition, the pact aims to promote cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, such as big data, information and communication technology, cloud computing, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, e-commerce and online transactions.

Mr Prasert also took part in talks on Tuesday with Alain Lam, vice-president and chief financial officer of Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of mobile phones and innovative electronics including smart Internet of Things devices.

The company has business networks worldwide, including Xiaomi Technology (Thailand), which was established in 2018 to distribute and market devices locally.

Xiaomi expressed its readiness to establish electronic component manufacturing in Thailand for its products, enabling export to the global market.

This move would enhance the knowledge, capabilities and skills of the Thai workforce, as well as address a labour shortage, said Mr Prasert.

The delegation led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also held discussions with Fan Jiang, chief executive of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

Mr Srettha called on Alibaba to increase investment in Thailand, particularly in the digital, logistics and cloud service industries, expressing Thailand’s commitment to developing its digital economy.

According to the DES Ministry, Alibaba pledged support with a plan to provide e-commerce training for Thai workers. The Chinese e-commerce company also said it would expand investment in Thailand and proposed establishing a smart digital hub in the country, said the ministry.