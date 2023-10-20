PTT, Metron venture serves up solutions

A large vessel offloads LNG at PTT's receiving terminal at Map Ta Phut. The company is in the process of building an additional facility to bolster its business.

National oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc has teamed up with Metron Asia Pacific, a France-based technology firm, to venture into an energy management business aimed at helping factories better control their carbon footprint and energy costs as they move towards Industry 4.0.

The two companies will provide manufacturers with an advanced intelligence energy platform, and an energy solution in the form of software that will promote the use of clean energy and enhance companies' business competitiveness.

This technology will help businesses use energy wisely, said M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, PTT's senior executive vice-president for gas business.

M.L. Peekthong signed a cooperation agreement with Vincent Sciandra, chief executive of Metron Asia Pacific, which specialises in advanced innovative technology for energy management.

Mr Vincent said PTT and Metron Asia Pacific have already served customers in the food and beverage industry and the steel industry.

The energy solution service will help the government level up the country's factories to the Industry 4.0 level and support the state's efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions, said M.L. Peekthong.

Authorities have been promoting the Industry 4.0 scheme, which encourages factory operators to blend digital technology with data analysis.

In 2021, only 2% of Thai industries were considered to be at the Industry 4.0 level by using advanced technology in their operations, according to the Industry Ministry.

Some 28% are in the Industry 3.0 phase, with less high technology, while 61% are in the Industry 2.0 phase, which focuses on productivity and considerable production capacity.

Only 9% are at the stage of Industry 1.0, the lowest level of technological development.

As the world becomes more concerned about global warming, factories also need to think of ways to reduce their carbon dioxide emissions.

Thailand announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in 2021 that it aims to achieve carbon neutrality, a balance between carbon dioxide emissions and absorption, by 2050, along with a net-zero target, a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption, by 2065.

In another development, PTT chief executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon said the company aims to make Thailand a regional liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub once the third-phase development of its LNG receiving terminal in Rayong, with a storage capacity of 5 million tonnes per year, is completed. PTT and Gulf Energy Development Plc jointly invested in the project.