Phone market on course for contraction

Thailand Mobile Expo 2023 is taking place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center until Sunday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Thai smartphone market is expected to contract by double digits this year because of an unfavourable economy and declining consumer purchasing power in the second and third quarters, say an expo organiser and mobile phone vendors.

The smartphone market is projected to improve in the fourth quarter, helped by new flagship phones becoming available.

Opas Cherdpunt, chief executive of M Vision Plc, the organiser of Thailand Mobile Expo 2023, said the local smartphone market has declined, in line with weak economic conditions and the lack of big changes in technology, particularly shifts to bendable or flexible screens.

The four-day mobile expo started on Thursday at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and runs until Sunday.

The organiser expects 1 billion baht in transactions as producers promote their new flagship models and offer discounts on existing models in a bid to hit their sales targets by year-end.

"We see more Chinese brands coming into the market such as the IQOO brand under Vivo, while Oppo and Vivo tightened their budget in the past few years but returned to participate in the event this year," said Mr Opas.

"The replacement cycle is also longer, from one year to more than two years."

M Vision is also organising EV Expo Bangkok at the same venue to serve growing EV demand.

Paradorn Ramaboot, business development manager at HMD Global, the exclusive licensee for Nokia-branded smartphones and accessories, said the Thai smartphone segment this year is expected to continue declining by more than 10%, from around 16 million units.

The average sales price decreased from 10,000 baht last year to 8,000 baht this year, and users now replace their phones every 2-3 years, down from 1.5 years, said Mr Paradorn.

The market for smartphones priced below 5,000 baht is still highly competitive, he said.

Although the local smartphone market is declining, it is still large, in particular the entry to mid-priced segment where consumers do not have much brand loyalty, said Mr Paradorn.

Manufacturers in this segment spend less on marketing, using pricing and smartphone specifications to attract buyers, he said.

This segment still has room for newcomers as strong Chinese brands shift to compete at the high-end level, said Mr Paradorn.

Weak purchasing power is affecting consumer sentiment, particularly for smartphones priced below 5,000 baht, but he said the Nokia C30 model was still performing well.

The company introduced the Nokia C32 equipped with dual cameras priced at 3,590 baht.

"We will select models using a cautious investment model in 2024," said Mr Paradorn.

Dusit Sukhumvithaya, chief executive of mobile phone vendor JayMart Mobile Plc, said the new flagship smartphone models launched in the fourth quarter in Thailand include Oppo Find N3 Series, Samsung Galaxy S3FE (Fan Edition) and Apple iPhone 15.

He predicts flip smartphone models will gain momentum among high-end young customers, while foldable mobile phones remain a niche market.

Mr Dusit said there are concerns over the impact of exchange rates, as a weakening local currency can affect smartphone prices.

He said there are positive signs in the fourth quarter, in particular for the high-end segment, including a new round of phone price subsidies from mobile phone operators and better airtime packages.

The overall mobile phone market might contract by 12% this year, said Mr Dusit.