BAAC sets out blueprint for foreign knowledge exchange

The group visited 'China on the Park', a large complex run by Fukagawa Seiji Co, which has more than a century of experience creating fine porcelain products, including winning the gold medal at the 1900 Paris World's Fair. (Photo: Apichart Thananan)

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) is supporting foreign knowledge exchange for small-scale farmers and farming businesses as part of efforts to enhance their business efficiency and competitiveness in the global market.

Led by president Chatchai Sirilai, the BAAC organised an overseas business study trip to Fukuoka, Japan during Oct 20-24 to provide farmers an opportunity to exchange ideas and knowledge on product development and promotion, value addition through packaging and branding, direct income support payments to farming households by the Japanese government, as well as the expansion to other industries such as agri-tourism and community-based ecotourism associated with agricultural products.

The trip aimed to enhance farmers' innovation and skills, as well as strengthen farmer groups in supporting sustainable agriculture through successful use cases in Japan, he said.

"Apart from meeting standards and customs regulation, farmers need to ensure their products meet market demand and address obstacles to drive their competitiveness in both domestic and international markets," Mr Chatchai said.

A total of 10 farmers and business owners participated in the trip from various product sectors, comprising processed fruit, processed dairy products, ceramics, beef products, rubber products, and fruit farms, namely melons and bananas.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) paid a technical visit to the Kyoho winery to learn how to develop fruit wines from seasonal fruits grown by local farmers.

At Kurume road station, participants learned how local mascots play a key role in marketing, entertainment and community building, while at Yufuin Village they learned about rural community development through the introduction of the One Village, One Product scheme.

At Arita Porcelain Park, visitors were taught how to market products through international expositions and galleries.

The agricultural SMEs were encouraged to develop connections with other stakeholders such as entrepreneurs, buyers and people in related industries for know-how, mutual learning and information exchange, Mr Chatchai said.

As the premier rural development bank in the country, BAAC looks to link production and marketing through cooperatives as well as the Asia-Pacific Rural and Agricultural Credit Association, a regional grouping that promotes productivity and improves access to financial services through a network of knowledge sharing and learning, capacity building, research and exchange of expertise, he said.

SMEs play an important role in the country's economy, including in the agricultural sector, as they have the potential to drive growth, said Mr Chatchai.

However, more than 90% of Thai farmer households are indebted, with debt levels ranging from 100,000 to 300,000 baht each, he said.

"Agricultural debt has been a long-standing problem in Thailand. The BAAC recently implemented many assistance measures for farmers," Mr Chatchai said.

"These include offering debt restructuring solutions suited to the ability of each household and incentivising behavioural change so farmers can make larger and more frequent repayments."

Recently the bank offered debt suspension for farmers with total debts in all accounts not exceeding 300,000 baht, as of Sept 30 this year.

Some 2 million farmers with a combined debt of 283 billion baht are eligible to join the scheme until the end of this year.

As of September 2023, 700,000 SMEs involved with farming have entered the debt moratorium programme. The scheme is expected to reach 1 million by the end of this month.

The debt moratorium was scheduled to end in September, but the Bank of Thailand extended it to December.

Farmers who have non-performing loans (NPLs) at the BAAC can enter the programme without going through debt restructuring to return to good debtor status.

The government will help with interest payments for this group of debtors for three months as an incentive for them to return to regular debtor status, which should help reduce NPLs for the BAAC, Mr Chatchai said.

For the 2023 accounting year, the bank's NPLs tallied 7% of its loan portfolio worth 36 billion baht, down from 7.68% at the end of the last accounting year, attributed to the debt moratorium.

The bank does not plan to use an asset management company for bad debt management as it wants the assets to remain with the farmer, he said.

The BAAC developed debt resolution plans suited to the debt servicing capabilities of each group of farmers so that they can fully repay their loans, said Mr Chatchai.