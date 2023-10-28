Growth outlook revised down to 2.7%

Tourism and private consumption continue to drive the economy

Vendors wait for customers at a market in Bangkok on Oct 16. Private consumption is expected to expand 5.8%, with downward inflationary pressure. (Photo: AFP)

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has revised its forecast for economic growth down to 2.7% this year and 3.2% next year, while domestic and international risk factors need to be monitored, according to director-general Pornchai Thiraveja.

The latest outlook for 2023 is significantly lower than the 3.5% growth forecast issued in July, but is similar to the National Economic and Social Development Council’s projection of 2.5-3% growth issued in August.

The forecast for next year of 3.2% growth does not include the impact of government stimulus measures, such as the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, said the FPO.

As a spokesman for the Finance Ministry, Mr Pornchai said the tourism sector and domestic demand, particularly private consumption, are the leading drivers of the country’s economy.

The FPO forecast foreign arrivals this year of 27.7 million, a 148% gain from 2022.

The office anticipated in July 29.5 million foreign visitors to Thailand this year.

Tourism revenue is expected to reach 1.18 trillion baht this year, up 226% from last year, down from the July forecast of 1.25 trillion baht.

Private consumption is projected to expand at a rate of 5.8%, with downward inflationary pressure, while private investment is forecast to grow 0.9%.

The export value of goods in US dollar terms is expected to contract by 1.8%, compared with a 0.8% contraction predicted in July, as demand shrinks among the country’s major trading partners.

In addition, public consumption is expected to dip by 3.4%, while public investment is projected to remain flat from 2022, partially attributed to a delay in the fiscal 2024 expenditure budget.

In terms of internal stability, the headline inflation rate is expected to be 1.5%, within the target range of 1-3%, as lower global energy prices and economic relief measures reduce the cost of living.

With regard to external stability, the current account balance is expected to return to a surplus of US$2.7 billion, or 0.5% of GDP.

The Finance Ministry expects the economy to grow by 3.2% in 2024, with the main support coming from private consumption and exports, as well as the recovery of the tourism sector.

Foreign tourist arrivals are expected to reach 34.5 million, up 24.6%, which would lead to increased employment and income in the tourism sector and related service businesses.

Private consumption is projected to continue expanding at 3.1%, in line with rising household income.

The export value of goods is expected to expand 4.4% next year based on increasing demand among major trading partners.

Private investment is forecast to grow 3.5% as confidence in the domestic economy begins to improve in 2024.

The headline inflation rate is projected at 2.2% as domestic demand increases.

The current account balance next year is expected to tally a surplus of $8.3 billion, or 1.5% of GDP.

Mr Pornchai said the country’s economic outlook could be affected by several factors that require monitoring.

These include geopolitical conflicts worldwide that may restrict the country’s economic growth, namely the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict that could lead to a surge in energy prices, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the US-China rivalry that could affect global supply chains and trade.

In addition, the global economic slowdown and financial market volatility from the strict monetary policies of major trading partners, especially the US and the European Union, represent another risk factor.

China’s recovery could be slower than anticipated, which would affect the country’s export and tourism sectors, said the ministry.

Lastly, the El Niño weather phenomenon could lead to prolonged drought in 2024 and affect income in the agricultural sector.