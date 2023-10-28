The 45 Academia fashions future leaders

From left: Mr Lee, Ms Lalitphat and Mr Kris preside at a recent event held to celebrate The 45 Academia course.

SCB Julius Baer, a strategic joint venture between Siam Commercial Bank and Julius Baer, recently celebrated the successful conclusion of "The 45 Academia" course, an initiative centred on the theme of nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.

Designed with the goal of developing future leaders with the vitality and ability to drive positive societal change, the course assists clients in crafting sustainable strategies for a seamless generational transfer of wealth.

The unit said the intensive 12-week development programme underscores the unwavering confidence clients place in SCB Julius Baer and its commitment to "Your Legacy. Our Promise."

Kris Chantanotoke, chief executive of SCB and a board member of SCB-Julius Baer Securities Co, along with Lalitphat Toranavikrai, chief executive of SCB-Julius Baer Securities, and Jimmy Lee, another board member of SCB-Julius Baer Securities, attended the event.

Mr Lee said The 45 Academia course equips the company's next generation of clients with the skills required to navigate the future of their family businesses and wealth.

"We're committed to deepening our client relationships and establishing new ones through our Julius Baer next-generation programmes globally," he said.

Mr Lee said the course complements Julius Baer's ethos of "Creating Value Beyond Wealth".

"We recognise wealth as a catalyst for positive societal change. For the upcoming generation of business leaders, we aim to uphold and pass on these values. We lead by example, championing these principles for the betterment of future generations," he said.

"Together, our efforts will cement a legacy that leaves a profound, positive mark on society."

Mr Kris said SCB is pleased The 45 Academia course managed to create a community among the next generation of business heirs.

"The curriculum addresses the diverse needs of the new generation of business heirs," he said.

"We hope The 45 Academia curriculum will have a lasting impact by conveying knowledge and investment guidelines. Above all, it will be crucial in assisting valued customers in planning the continuity of their family businesses."