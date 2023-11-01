Price cut of gasohol raises questions

An attendant at a Caltex petrol station fills the tank of a motorcycle. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The cabinet's decision to reduce the prices of gasohol 91 and 95 by one baht a litre has raised questions among energy analysts and businesses, though people are happy to accept the adjustment to living costs.

The resolution came after energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation, a key oil retailer, raised the prices of most types of gasohol, a mix of gasoline and ethanol, by 0.3 baht a litre, at 5am on Tuesday.

The company's premium gasohol, known as Hi Premium 97, rose by 0.6 baht a litre. The increases resulted mainly from higher crude oil prices in the world market.

Praipol Koomsup, an economist at Thammasat University, said he understands the government wants to help motorists control transport costs, but it should focus on measures to subsidise the prices of liquefied petroleum gas, which is used as cooking gas by households, and diesel, which is a key fuel in the industrial sector.

The number of gasoline and gasohol users is lower than diesel users, he said.

Consumption of gasoline and gasohol accounts for 30 million litres of the total 150 million litres of oil used in the country, compared with diesel usage of 60-65 million litres.

The proportions are similar to oil sales at PTG petrol stations, with sales of gasohol and gasoline making up only 25-27% of total sales and diesel commanding a share of 73-75%, said Rangsan Puangprang, chief financial officer of SET-listed PTG Energy Plc.

Mr Praipol said the measure to subsidise gasohol prices will add more financial burden to the country as the government is considering several big-ticket projects, including the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme and the reduction of ticket prices for commuters on some electric train routes.

The cabinet earlier planned to reduce only the price of gasohol 91 by 2.5 baht a litre by reducing its excise tax, but because levies from gasohol 91 and gasohol 95 are not collected separately, the cabinet agreed to approve the one-baht reduction for both gasohol 91 and 95.

The new prices take effect from Nov 7 and last for three months.

Gasohol 91 and 95 are also known as gasohol E10, as they are blended with 10% ethanol.