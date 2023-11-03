Gold retains robust purchase demand

The World Gold Council's report on demand trends in the third quarter of 2023 reveals that support remains robust, as central bank buying maintains a historic pace.

Quarterly gold demand, excluding over-the-counter (OTC), totalled 1,147 tonnes, 8% ahead of its five-year average. Inclusive of OTC and stock flows, total demand was up 6% year-on-year at 1,267 tonnes.

The council reported central banks had their third-strongest quarter for net buying, reaching 337 tonnes. Although shy of breaking the record set in the third quarter of last year, year-to-date demand reached 800 tonnes.

The strong buying streak from central banks is expected to be maintained for the remainder of the year, indicating a robust annual total.

Investment demand for the quarter was 157 tonnes, a 56% increase year-on-year, but weak compared with the five-year average. Falling demand in Europe weighed down bar and coin investment, although at 296 tonnes, demand is up from the previous quarter and notably above the five-year average.

Gold exchange-traded funds reported continued outflows in the third quarter, largely driven by investor belief that interest rates will remain elevated.

However, continued strength in OTC investment resulted in 120 tonnes in the third quarter, driven in part by high net worth demand in Turkey and some stock building in other markets.

Jewellery demand remained resilient in the face of elevated gold prices, but there was a slight softening of jewellery consumption, down 2% year-on-year to 516 tonnes blamed on cost of living pressures on consumers in many markets around the world.

Total gold supply rose 6% year-on-year for the period, with mine production reaching a year-to-date record of 2,744 tonnes. A consistently high gold price helped prop up recycling to 289 tonnes, 8% higher year-on-year.

"Gold demand has been resilient throughout this year, performing well against the headwinds of high interest rates and a strong US dollar," said Louise Street, senior markets analyst at the council. "Looking forward, gold demand may surprise to the upside."