Van operators call for CNG price cut

Public transport providers that use compressed natural gas (CNG) are demanding the government make a significant cut in the price of this fuel following reductions in diesel and gasoline prices, including the latest decrease of 2.5 baht a litre for gasohol 91.

Transport operators, including passenger van drivers, gathered on Thursday in front of the Energy Ministry to submit a petition to Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, asking him to reduce the CNG price to 12.74 baht a kilogramme, down from 18.59 baht at present.

They want to benefit from state measures to reduce energy costs.

Panya Lertngim, president of the Passenger Van Operators Association, said operators have yet to fully recover from the pandemic, which led to harsh lockdown measures.

Operators are struggling with a decline in passengers, who have shifted to electric trains, said Mr Panya.

Around 100,000 passengers used to travel in vans daily, but the number fell sharply during the pandemic, he said.

Up to half of the 2,000 van operators, running services between central Bangkok and the suburbs, have had to suspend operations.

They disagree with the government's plan to increase the CNG price to 20.59 baht a kg on Dec 16.

Mr Pirapan said he will set up a working panel to look into the CNG price issue.

Authorities decided to cut the gasohol 91 price by another 1.5 baht a litre through a price subsidy from the state Oil Fuel Fund, with retailers selling all types of gasoline and gasohol at the new rates from Nov 7.

The gasohol 91 price, which was earlier granted a one-baht reduction, will be eventually reduced by a total of 2.5 baht a litre.

The decision, made by the Oil Fuel Fund board, puts a greater burden on the loss-ridden fund, but the fund can support the price subsidy following a new loan granted to increase its liquidity, said Prasert Sinsukprasert, energy permanent secretary.

"The reduction in oil prices is in line with the cabinet resolution to help people reduce energy expenses," he said, adding the new prices will be applicable until Jan 31 next year.

The cabinet resolved on Oct 31 to reduce the price of gasohol 91 and gasohol 95 by one baht a litre through an excise tax reduction and asked the Energy Ministry to cut the price of gasohol 91 by another 1.5 baht a litre via a price subsidy programme under the Oil Fuel Fund.

As of Oct 29, the fund reported a loss of 74.2 billion baht, resulting from money spent to subsidise the diesel price at 28.9 billion baht and liquefied petroleum gas at 45.3 billion baht, said Mr Prasert.

Gasohol 91 and 95 are also known as gasohol E10, a mix of gasoline and 10% ethanol. The numbers 91 and 95 refer to different octane ratings.

Other types of gasoline and gasohol receive different rates of reduction.

Gasohol E20, which is blended with 20% ethanol, and gasohol E85, which is composed of 85% ethanol, saw their prices reduced by 0.8 baht a litre.

The price of unleaded gasoline 95 is reduced by one baht a litre.