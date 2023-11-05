PM suggests creating sub-panel for foreign investors in EEC

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin yesterday flagged setting up a sub-committee for the promotion of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) among foreign investors.

The call came during his mobile meeting on board special train No 995, he said. He departed at 8.30am yesterday from Bangkok Station in Hua Lumphong to travel to Laem Chabang Station in Chon Buri's Sri Racha district to survey parts of the EEC.

He received a report on infrastructure development projects in the EEC area, which aim to reduce transport congestion. Investors needed these so they should carry on, he said.

The EEC is a magnet to bring in foreign investors, so all infrastructure and facilities must be in place, such as water and electricity plants and transport hubs including ports and airports, he said.

"We need to look into whether there is any burden which foreign investors will face if they want to invest in EEC," he said.

"In the meantime, we also want to further promote the projects as they can boost the economy."

The premier then raised the idea of setting up a sub-committee to further promote the projects and bring in foreign investors. It will also help lessen problems that may obstruct investments, including paperwork, he said.

Improving other benefits, including tax-waiver measures, is part of the idea. "We had to encourage as many foreign investments as possible by improving the area's infrastructure, as it will tell investors that the EEC is a full-of-potential area," he said.

After arriving at Laem Chabang train station, Mr Srettha visited the Laem Chabang Seaport in Chon Buri's Sri Racha district before going to the Nong Phlalai Reservoir in Rayong's Pluak Daeng district.

At Laem Chabang Seaport, Mr Srettha received a report on the port.

According to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke, Laem Chabang Port has served 11,700 cargo ship rides since the beginning of this year, with a total of 94.1 million metric tonnes of goods, or 8.67 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEU).

The port is undergoing a third phase of its expansion, which aims to handle up to 18 billion TEU when it is complete in 2029.