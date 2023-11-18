Brokerage hits back at short selling concerns

Investors monitor an electronic display of stock indices. (File photo)

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities (KKP) brushed aside speculation by stock market regulators about "naked short selling", saying the company followed the law.

Pichet Sithi-Amnuai, chairman of the Association of Securities Companies, said short selling investigations by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have not found any evidence of wrongdoing.

He said retail investors have announced a trading halt on Monday to express their opposition to short selling, much of which they blame on foreign players in the market.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at KKP Research, said KKP's algorithm trading and high-frequency trading (HFT) platform are not classified as naked short selling, which allows traders to sell shares without possessing them. The trading is being inspected by the SET and the SEC.

The company has a 21% market share in securities trading for the year-to-date, the highest in the industry.

Trades are mainly done through algorithm trading and an HFT platform the company offers that is fast and can support large trading volumes.

This platform has persuaded many foreign institutional investors to trade via KKP, said Mr Pipat.

According to regulators, KKP has been a major player in securities trading over the past two years and has the highest number of short-selling transactions.

Mr Pipat told the Bangkok Post KKP has invested in algorithm and HFT for many years.

"Customers are confident in our system and choose to trade with KKP. Most of the customers are foreign institutions and there are trades for arbitrage or as a market maker [an individual participant or member firm of an exchange that buys and sells securities for its own account]," he said.

"We have seen algorithm trading and HFT in developed markets for a long time, accounting for 60-70% of total trading. About 20-30% of the Thai stock market trades with this system, but we believe it will increase in line with international market trends.

"As we believe the Thai bourse will follow this trend, we updated our IT systems and trading programs to support customers, though commission fees have been set at a low rate."