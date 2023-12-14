Telecom firms vow to fight scammers

AIS and True Corp pledged on Wednesday to work with authorities to combat cyberthreats, focusing on numbers with unusually high amounts of outgoing calls.

Major telecom operators are committed to collaborating with state measures to combat cyberthreats by discontinuing service on numbers with unusually high levels of outgoing calls, says Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

Both Advanced Info Service and True Corporation said on Wednesday they were working with the ministry, Royal Thai Police, and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to combat cyberthreats, focusing on numbers with unusually high amounts of outgoing calls to potentially suspend their services.

They plan to send SMS alerts to these suspicious numbers and immediately cancel services for prepaid numbers only, excluding postpaid numbers or those registered under business entities or organisations.

To protect the rights of users, authentic customers who are not involved in these activities can contact their call centres or customer service shops for identity verification and service restoration, said the duo.

Manat Manavutiveth, chief executive of True, said the increasing threat from scammers in various forms is causing widespread damage, making it imperative for all sectors to join forces and address these issues.

The NBTC sent letters to both major telecom operators mandating that they examine the prepaid phone numbers of individual users with outgoing calls of more than 100 per day from Dec 9, then suspend the numbers immediately.

The owners of the numbers are required to verify their identities within 15 days in order to restore the service.

If they fail to do so, their mobile phone service will be cancelled, said the regulator.

The operators also have to notify individual mobile phone users with more than 50 registered SIM cards per operator to report to the operators by the deadline of Jan 11, 2024.

If they fail to do so, their service will be suspended until they report to the operators.

The service suspension and cancellation is based on the 2023 emergency decree on the prevention and suppression of technology crime and related laws.