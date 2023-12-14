BKI aims to grow premiums by 8-10%

Mr Apisit says the company's net profit for 2023 is projected at 3 billion baht, with total premiums of roughly 30 billion baht.

Bangkok Insurance (BKI) targets growing its premiums by 8-10% to 32.5 billion baht in 2024 with a net profit of more than 3 billion based on the improving economy, although domestic and global challenges remain.

The SET-listed non-life insurer posted a record net profit of 2.55 billion baht for the first nine months this year, up 12.5% year-on-year, with total premiums of 22 billion baht, said chief executive Apisit Anantanatarat.

Net profit for the year is projected at around 3 billion baht, with total premiums of roughly 30 billion baht, he said.

"We booked a loss of 13 billion baht from Covid-19 insurance policies in 2021 and 2022. During that time, we took good care of customers with no problems paying claims, while other companies didn't meet their obligations and had to shut down," Mr Apisit said.

"It will take us 2-3 more years to eliminate all losses from Covid-19 insurance claims, but BKI's good track record has increased customer trust and confidence in the company, and they keep returning to use our services."

Looking ahead, he said the insurance industry faces economic uncertainties both locally and globally, including elevated interest rates and inflation, while governments are expected to increase their spending.

Thailand's GDP is projected to expand 3.7-3.8% next year from estimates of 2.4-2.5% this year.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be affected the most as economic challenges linger into next year, particularly companies with a high debt burden, said Mr Apisit.

Non-performing loans are likely to increase among these SMEs, affecting the banking sector, he said.

"SMEs will face more difficulties raising funds and borrowing money from banks, hampering their ability to expand their businesses," said Mr Apisit.

BKI adjusted its investment portfolio to adapt to challenging market conditions in 2023, with the Stock Exchange of Thailand reeling in part because of foreign outflows.

The insurer sold some stocks in its portfolio and allocated a budget to invest in local and foreign bonds as interest rates continued to rise.

The company's average return on investment is projected at 2.5-3% this year and next as the stock market will remain volatile amid global uncertainties, he said.

Mr Apisit expressed concern about electric vehicle (EV) insurance as the segment faces a price war, with EVs increasingly popular among Thai motorists.

The number of EVs registered in Thailand increased tenfold to 100,000 this year from 10,000 units 2022.

Global market data showed EV insurance premiums have grown at a higher rate than those of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

In the Japanese market, premiums for EVs are 10-20% more expensive than those for ICE cars, while the rate is 25% higher in the US, he said.

"Many insurers see this as an opportunity to enter this market and they are fighting to win customers by lowering prices. That has affected the industry," said Mr Apisit.

Next year BKI plans to launch more products, including health and accident insurance through partnerships with credit card companies, he said.