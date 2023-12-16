TAT targets Saudi market

Farhad Alobailan, centre, chief tourism officer of Almosafer, and several company employees meet with officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set an ambitious target to double the number of Saudi arrivals next year, banking on new partnerships with large travel agents and airlines.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency this week discussed a joint marketing plan and exchange of tourism information with Almosafer, an omni-channel travel service provider and the largest online travel agent (OTA) in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, as well as a top three player in the Middle East and North Africa.

Ms Thapanee said with more than 1.5 million hotels globally and 450 partner airlines on its platform, TAT anticipates Almosafer's large database will help drive the Saudi Arabian market to 300,000 arrivals in 2024, up from the forecast of 150,000 for this year.

She said the agency also made an agreement with Saudia, the flag carrier of the country, to strengthen its global partnership by expanding direct flights from Riyadh to Phuket, adding an in-flight introduction video about Thai tourism, and setting up a new TAT office in Riyadh as planned.

As China slowly recovers, Ms Thapanee said the Middle Eastern market, especially Saudi Arabia, can help offset it to some extent.

According to foreign expenditure data in the first half of 2023, Middle Eastern tourists recorded the highest spending among all long-haul markets with 92,251 baht per trip on average, while the average length of stay was 14.5 days. Second was Americans at 76,297 baht staying for an average of 15 days, then Europeans at 71,718 baht for 19.2 days, and Africans 58,056 baht for 14.4 days.

She said TAT hopes to secure at least 27.6 billion baht in revenue from the Saudi market next year, building on partnerships with OTAs and airlines.

During the cool season, Saudia operates seven direct flights per week from Jeddah to Bangkok, and three flights per week from Riyadh to Bangkok.

The TAT plans to invite tour agents in Saudi Arabia to join the Thai Travel Mart Plus event next year to update tourism products and meet potential partners in Thailand.

TAT subsidiary Thailand Privilege Card Co also wants to introduce its membership programme to visitors from the Middle East to grow the number of high-spending tourists.

Ms Thapanee said the TAT hopes this market can help even out the spread of tourist arrivals, easing the jam during the high season for most long-haul markets.