Ministry prioritises SME development roadmap

The Commerce Ministry wants to elevate the GDP of Thai SMEs to 6.6 trillion baht next year.

The Commerce Ministry is committed to collaborating with private enterprises to propel the development roadmap for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aiming to elevate the GDP share of SMEs to 6.6 trillion baht next year, up by 300 billion baht from this year.

According to Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisanpang, a subcommittee tasked with promoting SMEs recently agreed to outline a roadmap to increase their GDP share from 6.3 trillion baht this year, or 35.2% of GDP, to 6.6 trillion baht, or 36% of GDP in 2024.

The panel wants to increase the contribution by another 500 billion baht by 2027, reaching a 40% share of GDP. The plan involves nine strategies to generate income for SMEs.

The first involves collaboration between three state units: the Business Development Department, the Office of SME Promotion, and the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry. They are to provide training courses to enhance knowledge and skills for SMEs.

The second strategy focuses on creating jobs through franchises, targeting unemployed individuals, those interested in starting a business and families under Section 33 of the social security system, allowing them to choose franchises based on their preferences and capabilities.

Another prong aims to increase domestic purchases by introducing community products and SME and One Tambon One Product items to more than 2.5 million foreign workers in Thailand. This tactic includes convenient product packages and a rapid delivery system, overseen by the Internal Trade Department.

The fourth strategy plans to increase the recognition of geographical indication products both in Thailand and outside the country, aiming to add 20 more registered items to the existing 193.

The fifth scheme is to manage agricultural products to maintain a price balance for crops, horticulture and livestock.

The panel also wants to upgrade convenience stores to modern trading systems, using a point of sales system to manage stores efficiently, enhance their appearance, increase online sales channels and promote fair competition.

The seventh strategy promotes the growth of local SMEs through the SME-GP government procurement system, allowing small businesses to compete in the market and collaborate with the public sector.

The eighth plank is to establish standards for e-commerce by promoting registration and providing the DBD Registered and DBD Verified trademarks for business credibility.

The final tactic is to position Thailand as a global gems hub to promote the jewellery and gems industry, which accounts for a significant number of SMEs.

According to Mr Napintorn, the ministry also planned the "Thai SMEs Power Expo" scheduled for the end of March in Bangkok.

The expo offers space for SMEs to showcase and sell their products, including franchises, food businesses and community products.

The event will also include a business-matching session, seminars on essential topics for SMEs and efforts to facilitate financial access through a "matching loans" activity, he said.

In addition, expert consultations on business operations from various departments within the Commerce Ministry will be provided at the expo, said Mr Napintorn. In the second phase, an on-tour event is planned, covering four regions to support SMEs at the regional level.