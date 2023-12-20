2024 budget ‘to be ready in early May’

Delay means country will need economic stimulus in early months of year, says Julapun

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat is surrounded by well-wishers during a rally in support of the government’s digital wallet programme, at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok in October. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The budget of 3.48 trillion baht for the 2024 fiscal year is expected to be ready in early May, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Wednesday.

The budget has been delayed from the original Oct 1 start date, due to the election in May and the months-long process of forming the new government, which did not take office until Sept 5.

Mr Julapun told reporters that since there would be no government budget until early May, and therefore state investment spending would be limited, the country needed economic stimulus at the beginning of the year.

He said a planned tax deduction of up to 50,000 baht for buyers of certain goods and services between Jan 1 and Feb 15 should increase spending by 70 billion baht, adding 0.18 percentage points to economic growth.

The Pheu Thai-led government is also counting on its digital wallet programme to provide a major consumption-led boost, but it too has been delated to May at the earliest, from a planned start in February.

The government is now awaiting an opinion on the legality of borrowing 500 billion baht to fund the 10,000-baht handout to 50 million people from the Council of State, its legal advisory body.

In October, the Ministry of Finance predicted economic growth of 3.2% in 2024, but it has yet to price in the effect of the digital wallet scheme.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is also the finance minister, has said the economy is in “crisis” — a contention echoed by other senior Pheu Thai figures to justify big-ticket populist programmes.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy grew at a slower-than-expected 1.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace this year, amid weak exports and government spending.

The World Bank said recently that it expected Thailand’s potential growth to be the lowest among Asean economies over the next 20 years because of the country’s ageing demographics and a slowdown in private investment.

The potential growth of the economy is expected to be around 3% for the next 20 years, without fundamental economic reforms, it said.