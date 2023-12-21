Central Pattana touts countdown events

From left are Kantaphon Phanitrat, Central Pattana's head of branch marketing & commercialisation, Wannapa Keatipongsa, Central Pattana's executive director for the tourism investment promotion department, Mr Nattakit, and Sanon Wangsrangboon, deputy governor of Bangkok at the 'CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2024' press conference.

Property and retail developer Central Pattana Plc has teamed up with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to unveil Countdown 2024 events at CentralWorld and its 13 shopping centres across the country, aiming to encourage travel and boost retail spending.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer of Central Pattana, said the Bangkok Countdown 2024 event will take place at CentralWorld, while Thailand Countdown 2024 will be hosted at Central malls in 13 locations across the country: Phuket, Samui, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Ayutthaya, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Pattaya, Marina, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Westgate in Nonthaburi.

According to Mr Nattakit, the countdown events aim to stimulate the economy and tourism in both primary and secondary cities, and the company expects the countdown event from the Ratchaprasong intersection to generate over 300 million baht.

Apart from the TAT and the BMA, other key partners include the Royal Thai Police, the Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association, Advanced Info Service, Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co, Coca-Cola (Thailand) Limited, Toyota Motor Thailand Co, General Card Services Limited and Chang International Co.

Mr Nattakit said the countdown events, which cost 500 million baht, will run from 4.30pm to 12.30am, featuring seven entertainment highlights with globally acclaimed artists such as Young Jae Got 7 and Patrick Nattawat Finkler, an emerging star known for his role in a top boy band in China.

Chinese tourists, along with visitors from Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, India and the Middle East, have been gradually returning to Thailand.

The exclusive show at CentralWorld, showcasing over 200 artists from across the country, promises a festive atmosphere to ring in the New Year nationwide. The lineup of artists for this year's countdown includes Oat Pramote, Pop Pongkool, TIGGER, Alala, PSYCHIC FEVER, bamm, bXd, DVI, PERSES, QRRA and Three Man Down.

"The Bangkok and Thailand Countdown 2024 events, at CentralWorld and 13 other Central shopping centres nationwide, aim to stimulate the economy, ignite tourism and welcome global travellers in the final quarter of 2023, creating a festive atmosphere and encouraging travel," Mr Nattakit said.

CPN has been at the forefront of countdown events for 23 years in the heart of Ratchaprasong. All hotels in the area are now fully booked, and the company anticipates 250,000 participants in the CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2024, with foreign tourists accounting for 25%.

"We are proud to present the country's most anticipated countdown landmark. Our goal is to make CentralWorld's countdown the most enjoyable and festive, resembling a global music festival," Mr Nattakit said, emphasising the company's readiness to showcase the festival among Thailand's soft power promotion on the global stage.

"We aim to stimulate the year-end tourism atmosphere, boosting the economy. Soft power is about gaining global acceptance and the CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2024 is a significant contributor to achieving that goal," said Mr Nattakit.

The TAT forecasts tourism expenditure during the New Year festival will reach 54.4 billion baht, an increase of 44% compared to the same period last year.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said international receipts during the 11 days between Dec 22, 2023 and Jan 1, 2024 would reach 41.7 billion baht, up 60% from last year, from 1.18 million tourists, marking a growth of 56%.

Thai travellers are expected to take 3.75 million trips, growing 10%, and generate 12.7 billion baht, up by 11% from the same period last year.

This year, the agency will host and support 14 countdown events across all regions, with highlights such as the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 with the Temple of Dawn as the backdrop.