Festive spending forecast at B106bn

New Year outlay expected to be highest in 4 years despite worries about the broader economy

Revellers take part in the New Year Countdown at CentralWorld in Bangkok on Dec 31, 2022. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Consumer spending during the New Year holiday is expected to reach 106 billion baht, the highest in four years, pushed by the country’s continued economic revival, a new survey shows.

The forecast figure would represent growth of 2.8% from 103 billion baht a year ago, according to a survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

“Consumer spending during the festive season is likely to be the liveliest in four years, helped by the New Year’s gift measures and activities introduced by the government, which have sparked public interest in travelling and spending during the long holiday,” said Thanavath Phonvichai, the UTCC president.

“This should positively impact the overall economy.”

Estimated spending during the New Year season is around 6,000 baht per person for local expenditure and more than 35,000 baht per person for international travel, according to Mr Thanavath.

Spending on parties, merit-making and overall consumption is expected to reach 19.4 billion baht, with durable goods and luxury items making up more than 5 billion, while domestic and international travel is projected to total 60 billion baht.

In a related survey, the university said 50% of respondents expect the economy could expand by 2.1% to 2.5% this year, with 28.8% anticipating growth in the range of 1.5% to 2%.

“Thais see the economy as not vibrant amid an uneven recovery,” said Mr Thanavath, adding that 56.4% of respondents expect growth of 2.5% to 3% in 2024, while 31.6% expect growth to be below 2.5%.

Although exports are showing signs of improvement and tourism is on the rise, this is not enough for a full recovery, he said. As a result, most people expect economic growth of less than 3% this year, he said.

Sauwanee Thairungroj, adviser to the University of the Thai Chamber Council, said the survey found people are still concerned about costly living expenses.

“If interest rates remain on an upward trend, it will hurt small businesses, affecting their expenses and repayments,” she said. “We urge the government and financial institutions to carefully consider interest rates and policies.

“Despite the economy not performing exceptionally well, banks are still profitable. We suggest banks and related parties help manage interest rates to allow the public and businesses to survive financially.”