Rebranding transforms Centra by Centara into Centara Life

An outdoor swimming pool at the Centara Life Hotel Bangkok Phra Nakhon in Bangkok.

Thailand's leading hotel operator Centara Hotels & Resorts (CHR) has rebranded Centra by Centara as Centara Life, aiming to create a fresh new brand identity and a commitment to delivering flexible and seamless stays that are accessible to everyone.

Tom Thrussell, vice-president of brand, marketing and digital at CHR, said the rebranding not only breathes new energy into the company's upper-midscale brand offerings, better catering to a diverse audience's evolving needs, but also aligns with the wider family of Centara brands in terms of shared values.

"This has been an extensive process, which even included inputs from our valued guests, as we sought to refresh the brand in a way that would ensure long-term appeal and relevance to both existing and future customers," he said.

Mr Thrussell said Centara Life will retain the core concept of "Elevating the Essentials" to seamlessly help guests during their stay and on their travels.

"In addition to 'exceptional essentials', this includes offering 'daily delights' to put a smile on the face of every traveller, promising 'value for all' with first-class amenities at a preferential price point, and 'fresh environments' with lively, social spaces that allow everybody to unwind and interact."

The rebranding process will involve a complete and vibrant refresh of the brand's visual identity which will permeate the brand's physical and digital presence.

The new look will ooze vigour and life and feature a bold teal and turquoise primary colour palette, accented with splashes of orange and amber to signify energy and joy, orchid and lavender for a sense of balance and relaxation, and mint and leaf green to represent peace and nature.

A series of new signature guest experiences will be rolled out over the coming months to accompany the visual makeover, focusing on four core pillars -- Life Essentials, Life Surprises, Life Flexibility, and Life Connectivity -- which will include extra sleeping comforts, complimentary local delicacies, flexible breakfast hours, community immersion and more.

Centra by Centara was launched in 2010. The brand has become a popular option for guests seeking comfortable and convenient stays.

Following the rebranding, which will take place iteratively over the next quarter, Centara will ramp up the expansion of Centara Life globally, in line with its five-year goal of doubling its global portfolio and becoming a top 100 global hotel operator by 2027.

The hotel chain has 95 properties in major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey and the UAE. Their portfolio comprises six brands -- Centara Reserve, Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life, and Cosi Hotels -- ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.