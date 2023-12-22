Pattaya Floating Market laments slowdown of tour groups

Thai tourism operators present their offerings to Chinese tour agents at a roadshow in Chengdu.

The operator of Pattaya Floating Market says attracting a large volume of tourists, especially Chinese tour groups, is still an essential part of reviving the tourism industry as it urges the authorities to attempt to reverse the image of Thailand as an unsafe destination.

Sumaporn Srimuang, general manager of the floating market, said China was the largest source market for Pattaya tourism and such a large volume cannot be offset by other nationalities.

Even though the Indian, South Korean and domestic tourist segments have grown this year, overall expenditure has not been able to match the level generated by the Chinese, she said.

The floating market has attracted some Chinese visitors this year, mostly business travellers and Chinese nationals residing in Thailand, but not leisure tour groups, said Ms Sumaporn.

Prior to the pandemic, the market welcomed up to 15,000 visitors per day, of which 60% were foreign tourists.

The site closed during the pandemic and reopened in April 2022, recording an average of 6,000-7,000 visitors per day. Roughly half of the visitors to the market were foreign tourists.

The average number of visitors in October and November fell to 4,000-5,000 per day, which was attributed to the shooting incident in October at Siam Paragon, she said.

As a tourist attraction, the floating market relies on a large volume of tourists, including Chinese nationals, said Ms Sumaporn.

A market requires a large volume of visitors to generate revenue, unlike a hotel that can raise its room rates to cover costs, she said.

Ms Sumaporn said a lack of confidence about safety in Thailand and the sluggish Chinese economy have decelerated the tourism recovery in Pattaya, which is usually a popular destination with Chinese visitors and first-time foreign tourists.

After joining a roadshow in Shanghai and Chengdu hosted by the Association of Thai Travel Agents and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) last week, she said the Pattaya tourism market hopes to attract more tour groups from the mainland as the floating market attempted to convince Chinese tour agents of the country's readiness to accommodate tourists again.

After Pattaya Floating Market caught fire in September this year, more than 30 affected outlets were relocated to a new zone.

The affected traders were able to operate rent-free for 3-4 months.

Rung Kanjanaviroj, director of the TAT's Chengdu office in China, said around 60% of tourists from Chengdu and western cities tend to travel in tour groups, with the remainder being independent travellers.

She said there are still opportunities to attract large tour groups from this region, which would help the number of overall Chinese arrivals reach the 8-million target next year, said Ms Rung.

Since China reopened its borders in January of this year, outbound groups have been hesitant because of safety concerns, especially older travellers who have never visited Thailand, she said.

However, independent tourists with high purchasing power have remained at a consistent level.

Ms Rung said the agency would encourage airlines to increase direct flights from Chengdu and western cities in China to Thailand as seat capacity is at only 34% of the level recorded in 2019.

Popular destinations among residents of Chengdu are beach destinations, such as Pattaya and Phuket, she said.

Potential new segments include students on educational trips, sports programmes for athletes, incentive groups, and wellness tourism, said Ms Rung.