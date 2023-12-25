How will you manage your people differently in 2024?

Think about the changes you need to make and learn from those that have already done so

Given what we have seen in the last few years, I will make only one prediction for 2024: The way leaders manage their people will need to shift dramatically.

Given what we have seen in the last few years, I will make only one prediction for 2024: The way leaders manage their people will need to shift dramatically.

I believe the imperative for leaders to reframe their organisations’ people management approaches has never been more pressing. The current economic, social, technological and generational/cultural shifts will demand a blend of foresight, adaptability and effective leadership.

Leaders really need to recognise the evolving expectations placed on them and to understand the critical link between leadership and employee motivation.

Recent research by Gartner found a mere 11% of surveyed organisations reported having a strong leadership bench, the lowest in the past decade. It also found that the average manager grapples with 51% more responsibilities than they can effectively manage, painting a picture of leadership feeling overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, only half of employees feel managers treat them empathetically and fairly, the survey found. Add the rise of AI and generative AI, and organisations are looking at another layer of complexity.

In 2024, leaders and managers will need to increasingly prioritise wellbeing and mental health, and do better at fostering environments that enhance motivation and productivity.

The integration of AI is paramount. It can have a positive impact on talent management and decision-making processes. Leaders must also understand that employees want (or expect) leaders to show empathy, compassion, self-awareness and effective communication. A shift towards coaching rather than micromanaging is vital.

The potential implications?

Organisations and leaders must define and stick to their principles to guide talent management efforts. They need to get clear on where they need to go. Once clear, they must develop strategies to attract, train, and develop talents that align with organisational goals.

In this time of change, they must provide new opportunities for employee growth through training programmes, mentorship and other learning initiatives. It requires an integrated approach, embracing technological advancements, prioritising employee wellbeing, and more targeted planning and development.

What will it take?

Look at companies that have successfully reframed how they manage their people and created better outcomes. Among them are household names like Starbucks, Google and Microsoft. Here are some of the approaches that are needed:

Take time to understand who you want to be. Your organisation will not be the same, nor will your people. Lego is an example of an organisation that invested in understanding and defining organisational culture, identifying core values (creativity, collaboration, innovation), and designing people management practices to reinforce these values.

Automate and streamline. People management approaches must take less time, not more. This is true or both for Leaders and HR. Starbucks is an example of an organisation that adopted technology solutions for streamlined processes, including digital platforms for communication, scheduling and performance management. There are apps and services available for organisations of all sizes.

Look for diverse types of talent. We are proud of our people and our history. However in a changing world, our DNA needs to change too — change but not be 100% transformed. Google is an example of an organisation that actively focuses on diverse and inclusive hiring practices, with initiatives to attract talents from diverse backgrounds. Why? Because they know this increases innovation. They also know that they need to manage them differently.

Listen to your people better. Linked to the above, Google conducts an annual employee survey, “Googlegeist”, gathering feedback on workplace satisfaction, culture and other relevant factors. They use this information to update their people management processes.

My suggestions for organisation leaders include updating yourself and developing your personal leadership, and those of your leaders, and equipping them with the necessary skills to manage a diverse and remote workforce.

Embrace and learn to use AI and generative AI to stay competitive and streamline various aspects of people management. Free applications like ChatGPT can automate tasks all along the employee experience and people management process. Just google it.

Invest in learning opportunities beyond your industry. Look at what others are doing and get new perspectives, ideas and practices. Find a community with which you can share. They may just be able to provide you with a shortcut or inspiration.

Arinya Talerngsri is Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director and Founder at SEAC — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre. She is fascinated by the challenge of transforming education for all to create better prospects for Thais and people everywhere. Reach her email at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or https://www.linkedin.com/in/arinya-talerngsri-53b81aa