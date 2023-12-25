Rivals spar to entertain kids

BrixLand, Kiztopia and HarborLand aim to expand their offerings in the country post-pandemic

A giant bear at the Kiztopia branch at Central Westville.

Children can develop their imagination by participating in basic activities such as going on nature walks, reading, painting or role-playing.

Indoor "edutainment" centres also offer a variety of captivating activities, providing parents with an alternative venue in which their children's imaginations can thrive.

Thailand is renowned for its culture that emphasises close-knit family connections, and global edutainment parks and centres mushroomed here prior to the pandemic.

However, many of them succumbed to the economic challenges posed during the pandemic and were forced to close their doors.

Now the market has recovered and operators of indoor edutainment venues are restarting their expansion plans.

During the last two months of 2023, Singapore-based Kiztopia launched an edutainment park at Central Westville, while BrixLand Playland at Iconsiam opened its doors, licensed from a UK-based company.

HarborLand, a local operator of edutainment facilities, opened its latest branch on Dec 8 at The Mall Bangkapi.

A child enjoys a climbing challenge at HarborLand's EmQuartier branch.

BrixLand

Laura Young, managing director of BrixLand Co, said the company secured a five-year licence from a British company to operate BrixLand centres within Southeast Asia.

With registered capital of 5 million baht, BrixLand is backed by three partners: Tina Young, Laura Young and Ditsayarit Rudee.

The company invested a total of 10 million baht, including the cost of the licensing fee, to open its first BrixLand on Dec 4.

BrixLand Playland spans 390 square metres and is located on the fifth floor of Iconsiam.

The company expects to receive 500 visitors per day and aims to generate monthly sales of 12 million baht during the first year of operation, said Laura Young.

Mr Ditsayarit, the company's business development manager, said Thailand is the second country to host this kind of playground concept, after the first overseas facility was launched in Canada. The company plans to launch three more BrixLand Playlands next year.

Future Park Rangsit and UD Town community mall in Udon Thani are the sites for two of the new branches, with the third in Chiang Mai, Hat Yai or at Central Phuket, he said.

The company forecasts monthly sales to range from 700,000 to 800,000 baht at each of the three new outlets and expects to be operating 10 to 15 branches in five years, said Mr Ditsayarit.

Tina Young, general manager of BrixLand, said the company is in talks with retail operators in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, with a view to opening outlets in those countries within two years.

"BrixLand was established in Bangkok based on my experience of bringing the family-centred playland concept from abroad," said Ms Young.

"All concerns for parents have been addressed, as we use premium food-grade sanitising liquids to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness."

She said children can play using creatively designed "Safe Brixs", fostering a limitless imagination.

"Building blocks have consistently proven to be excellent stimulators of imagination and creativity," said Ms Young.

Open daily from 10am to 9pm, BrixLand caters to children under 12, with ticket prices ranging from 199 to 450 baht.

Kiztopia

Heidi Tian, the founder and chief executive of Kiztopia Holding (Thailand) Co, said the company inaugurated its first Kiztopia edutainment park in November.

The park is located on the third floor of the Central Westville mall on Ratchaphruek Road.

"We are constantly looking to expand our footprint and make Kiztopia more accessible to families across Asia-Pacific. Thailand has been a strategic part of our expansion plans since the start," Ms Tian said.

"Thailand's unique culture, in which families share a strong bond and often spend time together, aligns with our concept."

She said Thailand has proven to be an exceptionally appealing country for the business.

The retail landscape is dynamic, offering a plethora of exciting opportunities, said Ms Tian.

"When it comes to market dynamics and cultural nuances, we undeniably resonate with the profound sense of family. Thais also embrace the play concept, and as parents they actively seek novel and enriching experiences to foster their children's skills," she said.

"We are delighted to contribute to this collective experience and share it with all Thai families."

The company invested roughly 35-40 million baht for its inaugural Kiztopia branch, covering a 1,200 sq m and catering to children under 13 years of age.

The indoor playground features 16 distinct play areas, including two-storey pumping sliders, a ball pit, trampolines and role-play zones, with a daily capacity of 1,200 visitors.

BEYOND PLAY

"We introduce a unique dimension to family playground experiences. Upon entering Kiztopia, you'll immediately sense the difference as we offer a miniature theme park experience," said Ms Tian.

"It goes beyond mere play, integrating a learning journey and strengthening family bonds through activities within our creatively themed playground, centred around eight original characters. Within our play zone, we take pride in an exclusive role-play area designed to enhance children's cognitive abilities, providing a distinctive offering not found elsewhere."

The active zone, featuring four levels of play and various exciting activities, is tailored to enhance children's motor skills, she said.

"Children can embark on a distinctive experience here, learning about some concepts for the first time, making them exclusive in Thailand," said Ms Tian.

The company is scouting strategic locations to establish its brands in Thailand, she said.

"We are big advocates of playing to learn and learning through play. Our specially curated activities and facilities offer play experiences bundled with educational benefits, an important factor for children," said Ms Tian.

"Our goal is to be a one-stop edutainment hub, seamlessly merging play and learning to foster comprehensive development in children, as well as nurturing crucial life skills essential for their future success."

A youngster makes his way down a slide at HarborLand, Central Rama 9.

HarborLand

Prakarn Nokhong, managing director of HarborLand Group, the operator of HarborLand indoor playgrounds, said the company decided to resume its expansion following the pandemic, focusing on establishing new branches in strategic locations such as Future Park Rangsit and EmQuartier in the centre of Bangkok.

HarborLand operates 20 indoor playgrounds nationwide, including outlets in Bangkok, Pattaya, Udon Thani, Chon Buri and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Mr Prakarn said the company is committed to expanding into major cities in the central region and tourist destinations countrywide.

The company's latest branch is scheduled to open at The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi in January 2024.

The playground, operating under the theme "The Family Happy Moments", covers an area of 12,000 sq m. Designed to cater to "urban lifestyle families", it will feature rides with an Aqua World theme.

The company also plans to extend its offerings to include a new outdoor water park named Harbor Island, targeting children age 3-15.

The entire range of services is expected to be fully operational by the middle of next year, he said.

"Several years ago, we were contacted by investors in various Southeast Asian nations eager for help to open HarborLand branches in those countries," said Mr Prakarn.

"We believe now is an opportune moment to expand our business abroad, beginning with the Asean market."