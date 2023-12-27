Minister calls on Australia to expand trade, investment

The Jogela container ship sits loaded at the Port Botany terminal in Sydney, Australia. Australia is Thailand's eighth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade growing to US$18.3 billion last year. Bloomberg

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has called on Australia to expand bilateral trade and investment as well as explore fresh avenues for economic collaboration between the two countries.

Speaking after a recent meeting with Australian ambassador Angela Macdonald, Mr Phumtham said Thailand sees Australia as a significant partner in the Pacific region and a close ally in developing joint economic strategies that help boost trade and investment, as well as promote economic cooperation in mutually beneficial sectors.

Furthermore, he said Thailand and Australia have strong economic ties as well as free trade agreements (FTAs) under three frameworks, comprising the Thailand-Australia FTA, the Asean-Australia-New Zealand FTA and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

These FTAs serve as crucial tools to expand trade and investment opportunities between the two nations, said Mr Phumtham.

Thailand and Australia also developed a Strategic Economic Cooperation Arrangement (SECA) in eight main areas: agriculture, sustainable food systems and technology; tourism; healthcare services; education; digital trade and digital economy; creative economy; two-way investment promotion; and energy, green economy and decarbonisation.

The plans and activities related to the SECA are being finalised, with an announcement expected during the Asean-Australia Special Summit on March 4-6, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.

According to Mr Phumtham, during the meeting with Ms Macdonald, both parties discussed economic strategies for Southeast Asia through to 2040, particularly focusing on promoting trade and investment for Australian businesses in the region, including Thailand.

The discussion emphasised sectors with potential such as agriculture and food as Thailand aims to exchange best practices with Australia on food innovation and various technologies in production, he said.

The collaboration also seeks to promote green initiatives and the transition towards green energy.

Thailand invited Australian investors to participate in green technology, including electric vehicles and battery production, especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Both countries want to enhance cooperation in education and skills development through alternative education certification systems, fostering creativity and innovation, particularly in the fields of film production, gaming, animation, arts, fashion and culture.

Health services are another focus, with an emphasis on medical technology, pharmaceuticals and training for elderly care, according to Mr Phumtham.

Australia is Thailand's eighth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade growing to US$18.3 billion last year, up by 6.27% from the year before. Of the total, exports accounted for $11.2 billion, with imports valued at $7.12 billion.

Key export products included automobiles, air conditioners and parts, as well as gems and jewellery.

Major imports consisted of natural gas, crude oil and metallic minerals, as well as scrap metal and products.